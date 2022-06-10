409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 7

District showdowns highlight Week 7 of the 409Sports Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached Week 7 of the high school football season with district play underway for just about every team in the area.

It's an unusual week with nearly every pick by the panel being unanimous. The only exception has the Cal Preps Computer taking Hamshire-Fannett over West Orange-Stark.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 90-29 (.756) | LW: 14-2

Ashly Elam: 99-39 (.717) | 14-4

Dave Campbell's: 96-39 (.711) | 14-4

Saphire Cervantes: 97-41 (.703) | 14-4

Cameron Sibert: 90-48 (.652) | 12-6

THURSDAY

21-6A

Humble (2-3, 0-2) at West Brook (0-5, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Humble 38-22

Ashly: Humble

DCTF: Humble by 13

Saphire: Humble

Cameron: Humble



TAPPS 6MAN DII-5

Faith West (1-5, 0-2) at Legacy Christian (3-3, 0-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Legacy Christian

DCTF: Legacy Christian by 14

Saphire: Legacy Christian

Cameron: Legacy Christian

FRIDAY

21-6A

#7 Atascocita (4-1, 2-0) at Beaumont United (1-4, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Atascocita 60-3

Ashly: Atascocita

DCTF: Atascocita by 50

Saphire: Atascocita

Cameron: Atascocita

8-5A-DI

#5 Port Arthur Memorial (5-0, 3-0) at La Porte (4-2, 3-1)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-20

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 3

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Nederland (1-4, 1-1) at Santa Fe (3-2, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Santa Fe 28-24

Ashly: Santa Fe

DCTF: Santa Fe by 9

Saphire: Santa Fe

Cameron: Santa Fe

Willowridge (1-4, 1-1) at Port Neches-Groves (3-2, 1-1)

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 52-12

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 37

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

10-4A-DI

Little Cypress-Mauriceville ( 3-2, 0-0) at Vidor (2-3, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauricevile 27-26

Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 12

Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora (1-4, 0-0) at #7 Lumberton (4-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 55-3

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 46

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

9-4A-DII

Jasper (4-2, 2-0) at Bridge City (1-4, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Jasper 35-6

Ashly: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 23

Saphire: Jasper

Cameron: Jasper

West Orange-Stark (3-3, 1-1) at Hamshire-Fannett (4-2, 1-1)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 28-24

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 3

Saphire: West Orange-Stark

Cameron: West Orange-Stark

Hardin-Jefferson (0-5, 0-1) at Liberty (0-6, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Liberty 35-22

Ashly: Liberty

DCTF: Liberty by 16

Saphire: Liberty

Cameron: Liberty

9-3A-DI

Woodville at Coldspring-Oakhurst

Cal Preps: Woodville 31-13

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 7

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

Anahuac (4-2, 1-1) at Kirbyville (1-5, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 48-21

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 20

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Buna (2-4, 1-1) at East Chambers (4-1, 1-0)

Cal Preps: East Chambers 24-17

Ashly: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 8

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: East Chambers

Tarkington (4-1, 1-0) at Orangefield (4-2, 2-0)

Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-10

Ashly: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 27

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Orangefield

12-3A-DII

Kountze (0-6, 0-2) at Trinity (0-5, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Kountze 21-14

Ashly: Kountze

DCTF: Kountze by 6

Saphire: Kountze

Cameron: Kountze

#3 Newton (5-1, 2-0) at Hemphill (6-0, 2-0)

Cal Preps: Newton 41-26

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 20

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

12-2A-DI

#10 Centerville (3-2, 0-0) at West Hardin (2-3, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Centerville 49-0

Ashly: Centerville

DCTF: Centerville by 48

Saphire: Centerville

Cameron: Centerville

12-2A-DII

Colmesneil (3-2, 0-0) at Lovelady (4-0, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Lovelady 46-7

Ashly: Lovelady

DCTF: Lovelady by 32

Saphire: Lovelady

Cameron: Lovelady

Deweyville (3-2, 0-0) at Evadale (1-4, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Deweyville 35-14

Ashly: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 5

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: Deweyville

Hull-Daisetta (3-2, 0-0) at Sabine Pass (2-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 38-0

Ashly: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19

Saphire: Hull-Daisetta

Cameron: Hull-Daisetta

TAPPS DII-4

The Woodlands Christian (3-2) at Kelly (1-4)

Ashly: The Woodlands Christian

DCTF: The Woodlands Christian by 34

Saphire: The Woodlands Christian

Cameron: The Woodlands Christian

NON-DISTRICT

High Island (2-3) at Summit Christian (1-3)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: High Island

DCTF: High Island by 24

Saphire: High Island

Cameron: High Island

Burkeville (0-3) at BVCHEA (3-3)

Cal Preps: No PIck

Ashly: BVCHEA

DCTF: No Pick

Saphire: BVCHEA

Cameron: BVCHEA