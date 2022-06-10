409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 7

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached Week 7 of the high school football season with district play underway for just about every team in the area.
It's an unusual week with nearly every pick by the panel being unanimous. The only exception has the Cal Preps Computer taking Hamshire-Fannett over West Orange-Stark.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 90-29 (.756) | LW: 14-2
Ashly Elam: 99-39 (.717) | 14-4
Dave Campbell's: 96-39 (.711) | 14-4
Saphire Cervantes: 97-41 (.703) | 14-4
Cameron Sibert: 90-48 (.652) | 12-6
THURSDAY
21-6A
Humble (2-3, 0-2) at West Brook (0-5, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Humble 38-22
Ashly: Humble
DCTF: Humble by 13
Saphire: Humble
Cameron: Humble
TAPPS 6MAN DII-5
Faith West (1-5, 0-2) at Legacy Christian (3-3, 0-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 14
Saphire: Legacy Christian
Cameron: Legacy Christian
FRIDAY
21-6A
#7 Atascocita (4-1, 2-0) at Beaumont United (1-4, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Atascocita 60-3
Ashly: Atascocita
DCTF: Atascocita by 50
Saphire: Atascocita
Cameron: Atascocita
8-5A-DI
#5 Port Arthur Memorial (5-0, 3-0) at La Porte (4-2, 3-1)
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-20
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 3
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Nederland (1-4, 1-1) at Santa Fe (3-2, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Santa Fe 28-24
Ashly: Santa Fe
DCTF: Santa Fe by 9
Saphire: Santa Fe
Cameron: Santa Fe
Willowridge (1-4, 1-1) at Port Neches-Groves (3-2, 1-1)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 52-12
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 37
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
10-4A-DI
Little Cypress-Mauriceville ( 3-2, 0-0) at Vidor (2-3, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauricevile 27-26
Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 12
Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Splendora (1-4, 0-0) at #7 Lumberton (4-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 55-3
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 46
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
9-4A-DII
Jasper (4-2, 2-0) at Bridge City (1-4, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Jasper 35-6
Ashly: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 23
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Jasper
West Orange-Stark (3-3, 1-1) at Hamshire-Fannett (4-2, 1-1)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 28-24
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 3
Saphire: West Orange-Stark
Cameron: West Orange-Stark
Hardin-Jefferson (0-5, 0-1) at Liberty (0-6, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Liberty 35-22
Ashly: Liberty
DCTF: Liberty by 16
Saphire: Liberty
Cameron: Liberty
9-3A-DI
Woodville at Coldspring-Oakhurst
Cal Preps: Woodville 31-13
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 7
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
10-3A-DI
Anahuac (4-2, 1-1) at Kirbyville (1-5, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Anahuac 48-21
Ashly: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 20
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahuac
Buna (2-4, 1-1) at East Chambers (4-1, 1-0)
Cal Preps: East Chambers 24-17
Ashly: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 8
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: East Chambers
Tarkington (4-1, 1-0) at Orangefield (4-2, 2-0)
Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-10
Ashly: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 27
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
12-3A-DII
Kountze (0-6, 0-2) at Trinity (0-5, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Kountze 21-14
Ashly: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 6
Saphire: Kountze
Cameron: Kountze
#3 Newton (5-1, 2-0) at Hemphill (6-0, 2-0)
Cal Preps: Newton 41-26
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 20
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
12-2A-DI
#10 Centerville (3-2, 0-0) at West Hardin (2-3, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Centerville 49-0
Ashly: Centerville
DCTF: Centerville by 48
Saphire: Centerville
Cameron: Centerville
12-2A-DII
Colmesneil (3-2, 0-0) at Lovelady (4-0, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Lovelady 46-7
Ashly: Lovelady
DCTF: Lovelady by 32
Saphire: Lovelady
Cameron: Lovelady
Deweyville (3-2, 0-0) at Evadale (1-4, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Deweyville 35-14
Ashly: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 5
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: Deweyville
Hull-Daisetta (3-2, 0-0) at Sabine Pass (2-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 38-0
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19
Saphire: Hull-Daisetta
Cameron: Hull-Daisetta
TAPPS DII-4
The Woodlands Christian (3-2) at Kelly (1-4)
Ashly: The Woodlands Christian
DCTF: The Woodlands Christian by 34
Saphire: The Woodlands Christian
Cameron: The Woodlands Christian
NON-DISTRICT
High Island (2-3) at Summit Christian (1-3)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: High Island
DCTF: High Island by 24
Saphire: High Island
Cameron: High Island
Burkeville (0-3) at BVCHEA (3-3)
Cal Preps: No PIck
Ashly: BVCHEA
DCTF: No Pick
Saphire: BVCHEA
Cameron: BVCHEA