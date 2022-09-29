409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 6

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached Week 6 of the high school football season here in the Lone Star State.
Things are still tight in our 409Sports Blitz standings with the Cal Preps Computer leading the way followed by a logjam that includes Ashly Elam, Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Saphire Cervantes.
409Sports Blitz Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 76-27 (.738) | LW: 17-4
Ashly Elam: 85-35 (.708) | LW: 17-8
Dave Campbell's: 82-35 (.701) | LW: 18-7
Saphire Cervantes: 83-37 (.692) | LW: 18-7
Cameron Sibert: 78-42 (.650) | LW: 17-8
WEEK 6
FRIDAY
21-6A
#7 Atascocita (3-1, 1-0) vs West Brook (0-4, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Atascocita 66-6
Ashly: Atascocita
DCTF: Atascocita by 50
Saphire: Atascocita
Cameron: Atascocita
8-5A-DI
Crosby (2-3, 1-2) at #4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0, 2-0)
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 44-22
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 11
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Dayton (3-1, 1-0) at Nederland (1-3, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Dayton 35-19
Ashly: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 1
Saphire: Dayton
Cameron: Dayton
Texas City (3-1, 1-0) at Port Neches-Groves (2-2, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 24-21
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 15
Saphire: Texas City
Cameron: Texas City
9-4A-DII
Hamshire-Fannett (4-1, 1-0) at Jasper (3-2, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-20
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 3
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
#6 Silsbee (5-0, 1-0) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-4, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 63-6
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 57
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
Liberty (0-5, 0-1) at West Orange-Stark (2-3, 0-1)
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 40-17
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 36
Saphire: West Orange-Stark
Cameron: West Orange-Stark
9-3A-DI
Shepherd (3-2, 1-0) at Woodville (3-2, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Woodville 34-10
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 22
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
10-3A-DI
Orangefield (3-2, 1-0) at Anahuac (4-1, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Anahuac 42-28
Ashly: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 10
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahuac
Kirbyville (1-4, 0-1) at Buna (1-4, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Buna 31-28
Ashly: Buna
DCTF: Buna by 15
Saphire: Buna
Cameron: Buna
12-3A-DII
Hemphill (5-0, 1-0) at Kountze (0-5, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Hemphill 62-0
Ashly: Hemphill
DCTF: Hemphill by 43
Saphire: Hemphill
Cameron: Hemphill
Anderson-Shiro (4-1, 1-0) at #3 Newton (4-1, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Newton 42-3
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 47
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
Warren (2-3, 0-1) at New Waverly (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: New Waverly 42-7
Ashly: New Waverly
DCTF: New Waverly by 27
Saphire: New Waverly
Cameron: New Waverly
TAPPS 6-Man II-5
Covenant Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Legacy Christian (3-2, 0-1)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Covenant Christian
DCTF: Covenant Christian by 43
Saphire: Covenant Christian
Cameron: Legacy Christian
NON-DISTRICT
Legacy Sports Science (1-4) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-2)
Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 38-28
Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 23
Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
KIPP Northeast (3-1) at Hull-Daisetta (2-2)
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 28-14
Ashly: KIPP Northeast
DCTF: KIPP Northeast by 9
Saphire: KIPP Northeast
Cameron: Hull-Daisetta
Apple Springs (3-1) at Chester (3-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 25
Saphire: Chester
Cameron: Apple Springs
Burkeville (0-3) at Milford (2-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Milford
DCTF: Milford by 32
Saphire: Milford
Cameron: Burkeville
SATURDAY
21-6A
Beaumont United (1-3, 0-1) at Kingwood (3-1, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Kingwood 35-3
Ashly: Kingwood
DCTF: Kingwood by 20
Saphire: Kingwood
Cameron: Kingwood