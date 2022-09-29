409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 6

Things are extremely tight in the 409Sports Blitz Picks standings entering Week 6

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached Week 6 of the high school football season here in the Lone Star State.

Things are still tight in our 409Sports Blitz standings with the Cal Preps Computer leading the way followed by a logjam that includes Ashly Elam, Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Saphire Cervantes.

409Sports Blitz Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 76-27 (.738) | LW: 17-4

Ashly Elam: 85-35 (.708) | LW: 17-8

Dave Campbell's: 82-35 (.701) | LW: 18-7

Saphire Cervantes: 83-37 (.692) | LW: 18-7

Cameron Sibert: 78-42 (.650) | LW: 17-8

WEEK 6



FRIDAY

21-6A

#7 Atascocita (3-1, 1-0) vs West Brook (0-4, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Atascocita 66-6

Ashly: Atascocita

DCTF: Atascocita by 50

Saphire: Atascocita

Cameron: Atascocita

8-5A-DI

Crosby (2-3, 1-2) at #4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0, 2-0)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 44-22

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 11

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Dayton (3-1, 1-0) at Nederland (1-3, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Dayton 35-19

Ashly: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 1

Saphire: Dayton

Cameron: Dayton

Texas City (3-1, 1-0) at Port Neches-Groves (2-2, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 24-21

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 15

Saphire: Texas City

Cameron: Texas City

9-4A-DII

Hamshire-Fannett (4-1, 1-0) at Jasper (3-2, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-20

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 3

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

#6 Silsbee (5-0, 1-0) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-4, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 63-6

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 57

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

Liberty (0-5, 0-1) at West Orange-Stark (2-3, 0-1)

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 40-17

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 36

Saphire: West Orange-Stark

Cameron: West Orange-Stark

9-3A-DI

Shepherd (3-2, 1-0) at Woodville (3-2, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Woodville 34-10

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 22

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

Orangefield (3-2, 1-0) at Anahuac (4-1, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 42-28

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 10

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Kirbyville (1-4, 0-1) at Buna (1-4, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Buna 31-28

Ashly: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 15

Saphire: Buna

Cameron: Buna

12-3A-DII

Hemphill (5-0, 1-0) at Kountze (0-5, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Hemphill 62-0

Ashly: Hemphill

DCTF: Hemphill by 43

Saphire: Hemphill

Cameron: Hemphill

Anderson-Shiro (4-1, 1-0) at #3 Newton (4-1, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Newton 42-3

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 47

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

Warren (2-3, 0-1) at New Waverly (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: New Waverly 42-7

Ashly: New Waverly

DCTF: New Waverly by 27

Saphire: New Waverly

Cameron: New Waverly

TAPPS 6-Man II-5

Covenant Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Legacy Christian (3-2, 0-1)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Covenant Christian

DCTF: Covenant Christian by 43

Saphire: Covenant Christian

Cameron: Legacy Christian

NON-DISTRICT

Legacy Sports Science (1-4) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-2)

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 38-28

Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 23

Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

KIPP Northeast (3-1) at Hull-Daisetta (2-2)

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 28-14

Ashly: KIPP Northeast

DCTF: KIPP Northeast by 9

Saphire: KIPP Northeast

Cameron: Hull-Daisetta

Apple Springs (3-1) at Chester (3-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 25

Saphire: Chester

Cameron: Apple Springs

Burkeville (0-3) at Milford (2-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Milford

DCTF: Milford by 32

Saphire: Milford

Cameron: Burkeville