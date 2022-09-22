409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 4 was a big one for our experts, but it was Saphire Cervantes coming out with the best record iat (20-4) followed by Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert who both went (18-6).
Heading into Week 5 the Cal Preps computer has a slim lead over Sports Director Ashly Elam for the top spot.
409Sprts Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 59-23 (.720) | LW: 16-5
Ashly Elam | 68-27 (.716) | LW: 18-6
Dave Campbell's | 64-28 (.696) | LW: 15-6
Saphire Cervanes | 65-30 (.684) | LW: 20-4
Cameron Sibert | 61-34 (.642) | LW 18-6
THURSDAY
21-6A
West Brook (0-3, 0-0) at Summer Creek (1-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Summer Creek 62-7
Ashly: Summer Creek
DCTF: Summer Creek by 32
Saphire: Summer Creek
Cameron: Summer Creek
8-5A-DI
#4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0, 1-0) at Baytown Sterling (1-3, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 60-6
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 43
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Nederland (0-3, 0-0) at Fort Bend Willowridge (0-3, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Nederland 35-8
Ashly: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 16
Saphire: Nederland
Cameron: Nederland
NON-DISTRICT
Burkeville (0-2) vs Calvert (0-4)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Burkeville
DCTF: Burkeville by 1
Saphire: Burkeville
Cameron: Burkeville
FRIDAY
21-6A
#2 North Shore (3-0, 0-0) at Beaumont United (1-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: North Shore 62-0
Ashly: North Shore
DCTF: North Shore by 58
Saphire: North Shore
Cameron: North Shore
9-4A-DII
Bridge City (1-3, 0-0) at #9 Hamshire-Fannett (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 50-6
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 33
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
Jasper (2-2, 0-0) at Liberty (0-4, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Jasper 40-19
Ashly: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 27
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Jasper
West Orange-Stark (2-2, 0-0) at #7 Silsbee (4-0, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-19
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 12
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
9-3A-DI
Woodville (3-1, 0-0) at Diboll (2-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Woodville 34-13
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 1
Saphire: Diboll
Cameron: Woodville
10-3A-DI
Anahuac (3-1, 0-0) at Hardin (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Anahuac 56-6
Ashly: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 30
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahua
Buna (1-3, 0-0) at Orangefield (2-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-14
Ashly: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 10
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
East Chambers (3-1, 0-0) at Kirbyville (1-3, 0-0)
Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-21
Ashly: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 13
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: East Chambers
12-3A-DII
Kountze (0-4, 0-0) at Anderson-Shiro (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 46-6
Ashly: Anderson-Shiro
DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 25
Saphire: Anderson-Shiro
Cameron: Anderson-Shiro
#3 Newton (3-1, 0-0) at Warren (2-2, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Newton 56-0
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 50
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
TAPPS 6-MAN DII DISTRICT 5
Westbury Christian (2-2, 0-0) at Legacy Christian (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 12
Saphire: Legacy Christian
Cameron: Legacy Christian
NON-DISTRICT
Cushing (3-1) at Colmesneil (3-1)
Cal Preps: Cushing 31-17
Ashly: Cushing
DCTF: Colmesneil by 9
Saphire: Colmesneil
Cameron: Cushing
Northside (3-1) at Evadale (1-3)
Cal Preps: Northside 28-17
Ashly: Evadale
DCTF: Northside by 4
Saphire: Northside
Cameron: Evadale
Hull-Daisetta (2-1) at West Hardin (1-3)
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 27-7
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 10
Saphire: Hull-Daisetta
Cameron: Hull-Daisetta
Kelly (0-4) at The Village (1-3)
Cal Preps: Kelly 38-17
Ashly: Kelly
DCTF: The Village by 9
Saphire: The Village
Cameron: Kelly
SATURDAY
9-5A-DII
#10 Port Neches-Groves (3-1, 0-0) at #3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1, 0-0)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 19-14
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 13
Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall
Cameron: Fort Bend Marshall
NON-DISTRICT
#7 Lumberton (3-1) vs Tatum (2-2)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-28
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 9
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
Vidor (1-3) at Trinity Christian (0-4)
Cal Preps: Trinity Christian 28-21
Ashly: Vidor
DCTF: Trinity Christian by 25
Saphire: Vidor
Cameron: Vidor
High Island (2-2) vs Bracken Faith (2-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: High Island
DCTF: Bracken Faith by 18
Saphire: High Island
Cameron: High Island
Deweyville (3-1) vs #6 Chilton (4-0)
Cal Preps: Chilton 48-7
Ashly: Chilton
DCTF: Chilton by 37
Saphire: Chilton
Cameron: Deweyville
Chester (3-1) vs Emery/Weiner (1-2)
Cal Preps: No PIck
Ashly: Chester
DCTF: Emery/Weiner by 13
Saphire: Chester
Cameron: Chester