409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 4 was a big one for our experts, but it was Saphire Cervantes coming out with the best record iat (20-4) followed by Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert who both went (18-6).

Heading into Week 5 the Cal Preps computer has a slim lead over Sports Director Ashly Elam for the top spot.

409Sprts Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 59-23 (.720) | LW: 16-5

Ashly Elam | 68-27 (.716) | LW: 18-6

Dave Campbell's | 64-28 (.696) | LW: 15-6

Saphire Cervanes | 65-30 (.684) | LW: 20-4

Cameron Sibert | 61-34 (.642) | LW 18-6

THURSDAY

21-6A

West Brook (0-3, 0-0) at Summer Creek (1-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Summer Creek 62-7

Ashly: Summer Creek

DCTF: Summer Creek by 32

Saphire: Summer Creek

Cameron: Summer Creek

8-5A-DI

#4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0, 1-0) at Baytown Sterling (1-3, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 60-6

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 43

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Nederland (0-3, 0-0) at Fort Bend Willowridge (0-3, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Nederland 35-8

Ashly: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 16

Saphire: Nederland

Cameron: Nederland

NON-DISTRICT

Burkeville (0-2) vs Calvert (0-4)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Burkeville

DCTF: Burkeville by 1

Saphire: Burkeville

Cameron: Burkeville

FRIDAY

21-6A

#2 North Shore (3-0, 0-0) at Beaumont United (1-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: North Shore 62-0

Ashly: North Shore

DCTF: North Shore by 58

Saphire: North Shore

Cameron: North Shore

9-4A-DII

Bridge City (1-3, 0-0) at #9 Hamshire-Fannett (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 50-6

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 33

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

Jasper (2-2, 0-0) at Liberty (0-4, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Jasper 40-19

Ashly: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 27

Saphire: Jasper

Cameron: Jasper

West Orange-Stark (2-2, 0-0) at #7 Silsbee (4-0, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-19

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 12

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

9-3A-DI

Woodville (3-1, 0-0) at Diboll (2-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Woodville 34-13

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 1

Saphire: Diboll

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

Anahuac (3-1, 0-0) at Hardin (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 56-6

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 30

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahua

Buna (1-3, 0-0) at Orangefield (2-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-14

Ashly: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 10

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Orangefield

East Chambers (3-1, 0-0) at Kirbyville (1-3, 0-0)

Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-21

Ashly: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 13

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: East Chambers

12-3A-DII

Kountze (0-4, 0-0) at Anderson-Shiro (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 46-6

Ashly: Anderson-Shiro

DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 25

Saphire: Anderson-Shiro

Cameron: Anderson-Shiro

#3 Newton (3-1, 0-0) at Warren (2-2, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Newton 56-0

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 50

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

TAPPS 6-MAN DII DISTRICT 5

Westbury Christian (2-2, 0-0) at Legacy Christian (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Legacy Christian

DCTF: Legacy Christian by 12

Saphire: Legacy Christian

Cameron: Legacy Christian

NON-DISTRICT

Cushing (3-1) at Colmesneil (3-1)

Cal Preps: Cushing 31-17

Ashly: Cushing

DCTF: Colmesneil by 9

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Cushing



Northside (3-1) at Evadale (1-3)

Cal Preps: Northside 28-17

Ashly: Evadale

DCTF: Northside by 4

Saphire: Northside

Cameron: Evadale

Hull-Daisetta (2-1) at West Hardin (1-3)

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 27-7

Ashly: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 10

Saphire: Hull-Daisetta

Cameron: Hull-Daisetta

Kelly (0-4) at The Village (1-3)

Cal Preps: Kelly 38-17

Ashly: Kelly

DCTF: The Village by 9

Saphire: The Village

Cameron: Kelly



SATURDAY

9-5A-DII

#10 Port Neches-Groves (3-1, 0-0) at #3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 19-14

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 13

Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall

Cameron: Fort Bend Marshall

NON-DISTRICT

#7 Lumberton (3-1) vs Tatum (2-2)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-28

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 9

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

Vidor (1-3) at Trinity Christian (0-4)

Cal Preps: Trinity Christian 28-21

Ashly: Vidor

DCTF: Trinity Christian by 25

Saphire: Vidor

Cameron: Vidor

High Island (2-2) vs Bracken Faith (2-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: High Island

DCTF: Bracken Faith by 18

Saphire: High Island

Cameron: High Island

Deweyville (3-1) vs #6 Chilton (4-0)

Cal Preps: Chilton 48-7

Ashly: Chilton

DCTF: Chilton by 37

Saphire: Chilton

Cameron: Deweyville