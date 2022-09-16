409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 4

Week 3 proved to be tough on the 409Sports Blitz team

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 3 of the high school football season proved to be tough for the 409Sports Blitz team.

Saphire Cervantes had the top record for the week going (16-8), while Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert were (14-10).

Those results have shaken things up in the standings with Ashly Elam slipping behind the Cal Preps Computer and Saphire Cervantes moving up to fourth.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 43-18 (.705) | LW: 15-6

Ashly Elam: 50-21 (.704) | LW: 14-10

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 49-22 (.690) | LW: 17-7

Saphire Cervantes: 45-26 (.634) | LW: 16-8

Cameron Sibert: 43-28 (.606) | LW: 14-10

(Note: Cal Preps does not pick 6-man games; DCTF does not pick interstate games)

8-5A-DI

Porter (1-2, 0-1) at

#3 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0, 0-0)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 48-6

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 32

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

Non-District

Hardin-Jefferson (0-3) at

Diboll (1-2)

Cal Preps: Diboll 31-14

Ashly: Diboll

DCTF: Diboll by 42

Saphire: Diboll

Cameron: Diboll

#7 (4A-DI) Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) at

Kinkaid (1-2)

Cal Preps: LCM 35-17

Ashly: LCM

DCTF: Kinkaid by 10

Saphire: LCM

Cameron: LCM

Anahuac (2-1) at

San Augustine (0-3)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 48-0

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahauc by 13

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Kirbyville (1-2) at

Hemphill (3-0)

Cal Preps: Hemphill 48-17

Ashly: Hemphill

DCTF: Hemphill by 23

Saphire: Hemphill

Cameron: Hemphill

Overton (1-2) at

Colmesneil (2-1)

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 35-17

Ashly: Colmesneil

DCTF: Colmesneil by 24

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Colmesneil

West Hardin (1-2) at

Cushing (2-1)

Cal Preps: Cushing 28-14

Ashly: Cushing

DCTF: Cushing by 5

Saphire: Cushing

Cameron: West Hardin

Acadiana Christian (LA) (2-1) at

Deweyville (2-1)

Cal Preps: Acadiana Christian 35-26

Ashly: Deweyville

DCTF: No Pick

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: Deweyville

Evadale (1-2) at

Anderson-Shiro (2-1)

Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 31-6

Ashly: Anderson-Shiro

DCTF: Evadale by 6

Saphire: Anderson-Shiro

Cameron: Anderson-Shiro

Cristo Rey Jesuit (0-1) at

High Island (1-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: High Island

DCTF: Cristo Rey by 30

Saphire: High Island

Cameron: High Island

Chester (2-1) at

Calvert (0-3)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Chester

DCTF: Calvert by 30

Saphire: Chester

Cameron: Chester

Tarkington (2-1) at

Kelly (0-3)

Cal Preps: Tarkington 38-21

Ashly: Kelly

DCTF: Tarkington by 37

Saphire: Tarkington

Cameron: Tarkington

Bridge City (1-2) at

Lumberton (2-1)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 48-3

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 28

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

Hamshire-Fannett (2-1) at

Splendora (1-2)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 50-3

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 8

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

#1 (3A-DI) Franklin (3-0) at

Jasper (2-1)

Cal Preps: Franklin 31-20

Ashly: Franklin

DCTF: Franklin by 8

Saphire: Franklin

Cameron: Franklin

#8 (4A-DII) Silsbee (3-0) at

Brazosport (2-1)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-21

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 14

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee



St. Louis Catholic (LA) (2-0) at

Vidor (3-0)

Cal Preps: St. Louis 22-17

Ashly: Vidor

DCTF: No Pick

Saphire: Vidor

Cameron: Vidor

West Orange-Stark (2-1) at

#3 (3A-DII) Newton (2-1)

Cal Preps: Newton 20-19

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 6

Saphire: West Orange-Stark

Cameron: West Orange-Stark

Buna (0-3) at

Kountze (0-3)

Cal Preps: Buna 20-6

Ashly: Buna

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Saphire: Buna

Cameron: Kountze

Liberty (0-3) at

East Chambers (2-1)

Cal Preps: East Chambers 21-20

Ashly: Liberty

DCTF: East Chambers by 10

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: East Chambers

Orangefield (2-1) at

Woodville (2-1)

Cal Preps: Woodville 35-14

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Orangefield by 4

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Woodville

Warren (2-1) at

Huntington (0-3)

Cal Preps: Warren 41-7

Ashly: Warren

DCTF: Huntington by 2

Saphire: Warren

Cameron: Warren

Hull-Daisetta (2-0) at

Hardin (2-1)

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 22-10

Ashly: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hardin by 8

Saphire: Hardin

Cameron: Hull-Daisetta