409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 2 of the high school football season proved to be tough for just about every "expert" across the Lone Star State.

Sports Director Ashly Elam managed to pull of the best mark for the second week in a row at (17-8), while Saphire Cervantes slid back into a tie for fourth with Cameron Sibert.

Who will come out on top this week?

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Ashly Elam: 36-11 (.766) | LW 17-8

Cal Preps: 28-12 (.700) | LW 14-7

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 32-15 (.681) | LW 16-9

Saphire Cervantes: 29-18 (.617) | LW 13-12

Cameron Sibert: 29-18 (.617) | LW 16-9

(Note: Cal Preps does not predict 6-man games)

WEEK 3

THURSDAY

Vidor (2-0) at Brazosport (1-1)

Ashly: Brazosport

Cal Preps: Brazosport 42-17

DCTF: Brazosport by 9

Saphire: Brazosport

Cameron: Vidor

FRIDAY

West Brook (0-2) at Deer Park (2-0)

Ashly: Deer Park

Cal Preps: Deer Park 42-24

DCTF: Deer Park by 24

Saphire: Deer Park

Cameron: Deer Park

Alvin (2-0) at Beaumont United (0-2)

Ashly: Alvin

Cal Preps: Alvin 28-14

DCTF: Alvin by 3

Saphire: Alvin

Cameron: Alvin

Port Neches-Groves (1-1) at #4 (4A-DII) West Orange-Stark (2-0)

Ashly: WOS

Cal Preps: WOS 42-21

DCTF: WOS by 4

Saphire: WOS

Cameron: WOS

#9 (4A-DII) Silsbee (2-0) vs Nederland (0-2)

Ashly: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 42-8

DCTF: Silsbee by 14

Saphire: SIlsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

#8 (4A-DI) Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) at Bridge City (1-1)

Ashly: LCM

Cal Preps: LCM 44-3

DCTF: LCM by 19

Saphire: LCM

Cameron: LCM

East Chambers (1-1) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-2)

Ashly: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-12

DCTF: East Chambers by 14

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: East Chambers

#9 (3A-DII) New Waverly (2-0) at Anahuac (1-1)

Ashly: Anahuac

Cal Preps: Anahuac 41-31

DCTF: New Waverly by 7

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Garrison (2-0) at Warren (1-1)

Ashly: Garrison

Cal Preps: Garrison 28-13

DCTF: Garrison by 7

Saphire: Garrison

Cameron: Warren

West Hardin (1-1) at Deweyville (1-1)

Ashly: Deweyville

Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-21

DCTF: Deweyville by 24

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: West Hardin

Cayuga (1-1) at Colmesneil (2-0)

Ashly: Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Cayuga 22-14

DCTF: Cayuga by 7

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Colmesneil

Kountze (0-2) at Evadale (0-2)

Ashly: Kountze

Cal Preps: Kountze 24-12

DCTF: Evadale by 4

Saphire: Evadale

Cameron: Kountze

Sabine Pass (0-1) at KIPP Houston (1-0)

Ashly: KIPP Houston

Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 21-10

DCTF: KIPP Houston by 15

Saphire: KIPP Houston

Cameron: KIPP Houston

Mount Carmel (1-0) at Chester (1-1)

Ashly: Chester

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: Chester by 26

Saphire: Mount Carmel

Cameron: Chester

High Island (1-1) at Apple Springs (1-1)

Ashly: High Island

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: High Island by 16

Saphire: Apple Springs

Cameron: High Island

Concordia Lutheran (2-0) at Kelly (0-2)

Ashly: Concordia

Cal Preps: Concordia 35-8

DCTF: Concordia by 17

Saphire: Concordia

Cameron: Kelly

Nacogdoches (0-2) at Lumberton (1-1)

Ashly: Lumberton

Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-10

DCTF: Lumberton by 21

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

Coldspring-Oakhurst (2-0) at Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 34-20

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 18

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

Jasper (2-0) at #5 (3A-DII) Newton (1-1)

Ashly: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 21-17

DCTF: Newton by 11

Saphire: Jasper

Cameron: Newton

Woodville (1-1) at Liberty (0-2)

Ashly: Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 35-3

DCTF: Woodville by 11

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

Crockett (1-1) at Buna (2-0)

Ashly: Buna

Cal Preps: Crockett 42-28

DCTF: Buna by 9

Saphire: Crockett

Cameron: Crockett

Kirbyville (1-1) at Corrigan-Camden (2-0)

Ashly: Kirbyville

Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 35-24

DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 28

Saphire: Kirbyville

Cameron: Kirbyville

Shepherd (1-1) at Orangefield (1-1)

Ashly: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-24

DCTF: Orangefield by 28

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Orangefield