409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 2 of the high school football season proved to be tough for just about every "expert" across the Lone Star State.
Sports Director Ashly Elam managed to pull of the best mark for the second week in a row at (17-8), while Saphire Cervantes slid back into a tie for fourth with Cameron Sibert.
Who will come out on top this week?
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Ashly Elam: 36-11 (.766) | LW 17-8
Cal Preps: 28-12 (.700) | LW 14-7
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 32-15 (.681) | LW 16-9
Saphire Cervantes: 29-18 (.617) | LW 13-12
Cameron Sibert: 29-18 (.617) | LW 16-9
(Note: Cal Preps does not predict 6-man games)
WEEK 3
THURSDAY
Vidor (2-0) at Brazosport (1-1)
Ashly: Brazosport
Cal Preps: Brazosport 42-17
DCTF: Brazosport by 9
Saphire: Brazosport
Cameron: Vidor
FRIDAY
West Brook (0-2) at Deer Park (2-0)
Ashly: Deer Park
Cal Preps: Deer Park 42-24
DCTF: Deer Park by 24
Saphire: Deer Park
Cameron: Deer Park
Alvin (2-0) at Beaumont United (0-2)
Ashly: Alvin
Cal Preps: Alvin 28-14
DCTF: Alvin by 3
Saphire: Alvin
Cameron: Alvin
Port Neches-Groves (1-1) at #4 (4A-DII) West Orange-Stark (2-0)
Ashly: WOS
Cal Preps: WOS 42-21
DCTF: WOS by 4
Saphire: WOS
Cameron: WOS
#9 (4A-DII) Silsbee (2-0) vs Nederland (0-2)
Ashly: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 42-8
DCTF: Silsbee by 14
Saphire: SIlsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
#8 (4A-DI) Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) at Bridge City (1-1)
Ashly: LCM
Cal Preps: LCM 44-3
DCTF: LCM by 19
Saphire: LCM
Cameron: LCM
East Chambers (1-1) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-2)
Ashly: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-12
DCTF: East Chambers by 14
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: East Chambers
#9 (3A-DII) New Waverly (2-0) at Anahuac (1-1)
Ashly: Anahuac
Cal Preps: Anahuac 41-31
DCTF: New Waverly by 7
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahuac
Garrison (2-0) at Warren (1-1)
Ashly: Garrison
Cal Preps: Garrison 28-13
DCTF: Garrison by 7
Saphire: Garrison
Cameron: Warren
West Hardin (1-1) at Deweyville (1-1)
Ashly: Deweyville
Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-21
DCTF: Deweyville by 24
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: West Hardin
Cayuga (1-1) at Colmesneil (2-0)
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cal Preps: Cayuga 22-14
DCTF: Cayuga by 7
Saphire: Colmesneil
Cameron: Colmesneil
Kountze (0-2) at Evadale (0-2)
Ashly: Kountze
Cal Preps: Kountze 24-12
DCTF: Evadale by 4
Saphire: Evadale
Cameron: Kountze
Sabine Pass (0-1) at KIPP Houston (1-0)
Ashly: KIPP Houston
Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 21-10
DCTF: KIPP Houston by 15
Saphire: KIPP Houston
Cameron: KIPP Houston
Mount Carmel (1-0) at Chester (1-1)
Ashly: Chester
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: Chester by 26
Saphire: Mount Carmel
Cameron: Chester
High Island (1-1) at Apple Springs (1-1)
Ashly: High Island
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: High Island by 16
Saphire: Apple Springs
Cameron: High Island
Concordia Lutheran (2-0) at Kelly (0-2)
Ashly: Concordia
Cal Preps: Concordia 35-8
DCTF: Concordia by 17
Saphire: Concordia
Cameron: Kelly
Nacogdoches (0-2) at Lumberton (1-1)
Ashly: Lumberton
Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-10
DCTF: Lumberton by 21
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
Coldspring-Oakhurst (2-0) at Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 34-20
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 18
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
Jasper (2-0) at #5 (3A-DII) Newton (1-1)
Ashly: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 21-17
DCTF: Newton by 11
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Newton
Woodville (1-1) at Liberty (0-2)
Ashly: Woodville
Cal Preps: Woodville 35-3
DCTF: Woodville by 11
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
Crockett (1-1) at Buna (2-0)
Ashly: Buna
Cal Preps: Crockett 42-28
DCTF: Buna by 9
Saphire: Crockett
Cameron: Crockett
Kirbyville (1-1) at Corrigan-Camden (2-0)
Ashly: Kirbyville
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 35-24
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 28
Saphire: Kirbyville
Cameron: Kirbyville
Shepherd (1-1) at Orangefield (1-1)
Ashly: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-24
DCTF: Orangefield by 28
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
SATURDAY
Brazos Valley Christian (1-1) at Legacy Christian (2-0)
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 10
Saphire: Legacy Christian
Cameron: Legacy Christian