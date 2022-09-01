409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 2

Ashly Elam leads the standings after the opening week of 409Sports Blitz Picks!

BEAUMONT, Texas — With another busy Thursday night of high school football on the schedule, it's time to release the 409Sports Blitz Picks!

STANDINGS

Ashly Elam: 19-3 (.864)

Cal Preps Computer: 14-5 (.737)

Saphire Cervantes: 16-6 (.727)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 16-6 (.727)

Cameron Sibert: 13-9 (.591)

(Note: Cal Preps doesn't include 6-man football)

THURSDAY

Manvel at West Brook

Ashly: Manvel

Cal Preps: Manvel 31-26

Saphire: West Brook

DCTF: Manvel by 20

Cameron: Manvel

West Orange-Stark vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Ashly: WOS

Cal Preps: WOS 28-19

Saphire: WOS

DCTF: WOS by 12

Cameron: WOS

KIPP East End at Colmesneil

Ashly: Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 41-14

Saphire: Colmesneil

DCTF: KIPP East End by 1

Cameron: Colmesneil

Port Neches-Groves at Beaumont United

Ashly: PNG

Cal Preps: PNG 35-28

Saphire: PNG

DCTF: PNG by 24

Cameron: PNG

Nederland at Port Arthur Memorial

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 38-7

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 17

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

Anahuac at Hardin-Jefferson

Ashly: Anahuac

Cal Preps: Anahuac 38-14

Saphire: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 15

Cameron: Anahuac

Mt. Enterprise at West Hardin

Ashly: West Hardin

Cal Preps: West Hardin 24-17

Saphire: Mt. Enterprise

DCTF: West Hardin by 3

Cameron: West Hardin

Cushing at Deweyville

Ashly: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 28-26

Saphire: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 22

Cameron: Deweyville

Burkeville at Union Hill

Ashly: Union Hill

Cal Preps: No Pick

Saphire: Union Hill

DCTF: Union Hill by 16

Cameron: Burkeville

Texas Christian at Chester

Ashly: Chester

Cal Preps: No Pick

Saphire: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 29

Cameron: Texas Christian

Second Baptist UM at High Island

Ashly: High Island

Cal Preps: No Pick

Saphire: Second Baptist UM

DCTF: High Island by 23

Cameron: High Island

Kelly at St. Pius X

Ashly: St. Pius X

Cal Preps: St. Pius X 31-21

Saphire: St. Pius X

DCTF: St. Pius X by 29

Cameron: Kelly

Legacy Christian at Living Stones

Ashly: Legacy Christian

Cal Preps: No Pick

Saphire: Legacy Christian

DCTF: Legacy Christian by 20

Cameron: Legacy Christian

Brazos at Kountze

Ashly: Brazos

Cal Preps: Kountze 28-21

Saphire: Brazos

DCTF: Kountze by 10

Cameron: Brazos

Lumberton at St. Thomas

Ashly: Lumberton

Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-22

Saphire: Lumberton

DCTF: St. Thomas by 10

Cameron: Lumberton

Santa Fe at Vidor

Ashly: Vidor

Cal Preps: Vidor 42-0

Saphire: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 30

Cameron: Vidor

Buna at Bridge City

Ashly: Bridge City

Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-20

Saphire: Buna

DCTF: Bridge City by 22

Cameron: Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett at East Chambers

Ashly: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 34-21

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 10

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

Jasper at Palestine

Ashly: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 31-6

Saphire: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 11

Cameron: Jasper

Huffman Hargrave at Silsbee

Ashly: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-22

Saphire: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 27

Cameron: Silsbee

Newton at Woodville

Ashly: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 34-19

Saphire: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 25

Cameron: Newton

Diboll at Kirbyville

Ashy: Diboll

Cal Preps: Diboll 41-7

Saphire: Kirbyville

DCTF: Diboll by 41

Cameron: Kirbyville

Legacy Sports Science at Orangefield

Ashly: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 34-21

Saphire: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 7

Cameron: Orangefield

Evadale at Hardin

Ashly: Hardin

Cal Preps: Hardin 35-14

Saphire: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 9

Cameron: Hardin