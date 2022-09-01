409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 2

BEAUMONT, Texas — With another busy Thursday night of high school football on the schedule, it's time to release the 409Sports Blitz Picks!
STANDINGS
Ashly Elam: 19-3 (.864)
Cal Preps Computer: 14-5 (.737)
Saphire Cervantes: 16-6 (.727)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 16-6 (.727)
Cameron Sibert: 13-9 (.591)
(Note: Cal Preps doesn't include 6-man football)
THURSDAY
Manvel at West Brook
Ashly: Manvel
Cal Preps: Manvel 31-26
Saphire: West Brook
DCTF: Manvel by 20
Cameron: Manvel
West Orange-Stark vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Ashly: WOS
Cal Preps: WOS 28-19
Saphire: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 12
Cameron: WOS
KIPP East End at Colmesneil
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 41-14
Saphire: Colmesneil
DCTF: KIPP East End by 1
Cameron: Colmesneil
Port Neches-Groves at Beaumont United
Ashly: PNG
Cal Preps: PNG 35-28
Saphire: PNG
DCTF: PNG by 24
Cameron: PNG
Nederland at Port Arthur Memorial
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 38-7
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 17
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
Anahuac at Hardin-Jefferson
Ashly: Anahuac
Cal Preps: Anahuac 38-14
Saphire: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 15
Cameron: Anahuac
Mt. Enterprise at West Hardin
Ashly: West Hardin
Cal Preps: West Hardin 24-17
Saphire: Mt. Enterprise
DCTF: West Hardin by 3
Cameron: West Hardin
Cushing at Deweyville
Ashly: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Deweyville 28-26
Saphire: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 22
Cameron: Deweyville
Burkeville at Union Hill
Ashly: Union Hill
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saphire: Union Hill
DCTF: Union Hill by 16
Cameron: Burkeville
Texas Christian at Chester
Ashly: Chester
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saphire: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 29
Cameron: Texas Christian
Second Baptist UM at High Island
Ashly: High Island
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saphire: Second Baptist UM
DCTF: High Island by 23
Cameron: High Island
Kelly at St. Pius X
Ashly: St. Pius X
Cal Preps: St. Pius X 31-21
Saphire: St. Pius X
DCTF: St. Pius X by 29
Cameron: Kelly
Legacy Christian at Living Stones
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saphire: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 20
Cameron: Legacy Christian
Brazos at Kountze
Ashly: Brazos
Cal Preps: Kountze 28-21
Saphire: Brazos
DCTF: Kountze by 10
Cameron: Brazos
Lumberton at St. Thomas
Ashly: Lumberton
Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-22
Saphire: Lumberton
DCTF: St. Thomas by 10
Cameron: Lumberton
Santa Fe at Vidor
Ashly: Vidor
Cal Preps: Vidor 42-0
Saphire: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 30
Cameron: Vidor
Buna at Bridge City
Ashly: Bridge City
Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-20
Saphire: Buna
DCTF: Bridge City by 22
Cameron: Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett at East Chambers
Ashly: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 34-21
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 10
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
Jasper at Palestine
Ashly: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 31-6
Saphire: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 11
Cameron: Jasper
Huffman Hargrave at Silsbee
Ashly: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-22
Saphire: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 27
Cameron: Silsbee
Newton at Woodville
Ashly: Newton
Cal Preps: Newton 34-19
Saphire: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 25
Cameron: Newton
Diboll at Kirbyville
Ashy: Diboll
Cal Preps: Diboll 41-7
Saphire: Kirbyville
DCTF: Diboll by 41
Cameron: Kirbyville
Legacy Sports Science at Orangefield
Ashly: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 34-21
Saphire: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 7
Cameron: Orangefield
Evadale at Hardin
Ashly: Hardin
Cal Preps: Hardin 35-14
Saphire: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 9
Cameron: Hardin
Warren at Hull-Daisetta
Ashly: Warren
Cal Preps: Warren 28-17
Saphire: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Warren by 7
Cameron: Warren