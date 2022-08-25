409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 1

BEAUMONT, Texas — The high school football season officially gets underway tonight with three games on the schedule. With that in mind it's time to reveal our 409Sports Blitz Picks for Week 1!
This year's contest will included Ashly Elam, Saphire Cervantes and Cameron Sibert along with projections by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and the Cal Preps computer.
THURSDAY
Hardin-Jefferson vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Ashly: LCM
Saphire: LCM
Cameron: LCM
DCTF: LCM by 49
Cal Preps: LCM 44-3
West Hardin vs Colmesneil
Ashly: Colmesneil
Saphire: Colmesneil
Cameron: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 11
Cal Preps: West Hardin 28-24
Tarkington vs Evadale
Ashly: Evadale
Saphire: Evadale
Cameron: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 23
Cal Preps: Tarkington 28-26
FRIDAY
Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves
Ashly: PNG
Saphire: PNG
Cameron: PNG
DCTF: PNG by 11
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 38-31
Houston Lamar at West Brook
Ashly: Lamar
Saphire: Lamar
Cameron: West Brook
DCTF: Lamar by 21
Cal Preps: Lamar 26-19
Beaumont United at Brazoswood
Ashly: Brazoswood
Saphire: Brazoswood
Cameron: Beaumont United
DCTF: Beaumont United by 1
Cal Preps: Brazoswood 22-17
Nederland at (#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
Saphire: West Orange-Stark
Cameron: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 25
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-3
Lumberton at Hamshire-Fannett
Ashly: Lumberton
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 15
Cal Preps: Lumberton 38-17
(#9 4A-DII) Silsbee at Vidor
Ashly: Silsbee
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 26
Cal Preps: Vidor 31-28
Bridge City at Orangefield
Ashly: Orangefield
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 10
Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-13
(#3 3A-DII) Newton at Anahuac
Ashly: Newton
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 31
Cal Preps: Newton 41-26
Corrigan-Camden at Buna
Ashly: Corrigan-Camden
Saphire: Buna
Cameron: Corrigan-Camden
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 12
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 38-14
Kelly at East Chambers
Ashly: East Chambers
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: East Chambers
DCTF: Kelly by 3
Cal Preps: East Chambers 44-21
Kinkaid at Jasper
Ashly: Jasper
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Kinkaid
DCTF: Kinkaid by 6
Cal Preps: Kinkaid 24-20
Trinity at Kirbyville
Ashly: Kirbyville
Saphire: Kirbyville
Cameron: Kirbyville
DCTF: Kirbyville by 16
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 41-6
Kountze at Hull-Daisetta
Ashly: Kountze
Saphire: Kountze
Cameron: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 13
Cal Preps: Kountze 35-14
Hardin at Warren
Ashly: Warren
Saphire: Hardin
Cameron: Hardin
DCTF: Warren by 8
Cal Preps: Hardin 27-21
Deweyville at Mt. Enterprise
Ashly: Deweyville
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 18
Cal Preps: Deweyville 28-14
Sabine Pass at Frassati Catholic
Ashly: Frassati Catholic
Saphire: Sabine Pass
Cameron: Frassati Catholic
DCTF: Frassati Catholic by 33
Cal Preps: Frassati Catholic 42-7
Chester at Galveston O'Connell
Ashly: Chester
Saphire: Chester
Cameron: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 16
Cal Preps: No Pick
(#4 1A-DII) Richland Springs at High Island
Ashly: Richland Springs
Saphire: Richland Springs
Cameron: High Island
DCTF: Richland Springs by 49
Cal Preps: No Pick
Legacy Christian at Second Baptist UM
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Saphire: Legacy Christian
Cameron: Second Baptist UM
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 20
Cal Preps: No Pick