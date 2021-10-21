409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 9

Ashly Elam is inching closer to the Cal Preps computer as the season marches on

BEAUMONT, Texas — Maybe it's the high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80's, but it's hard to believe this is Week 9 of the high school football season.

For the third time in the last four weeks I was able to grab the best record, going (16-3). Chalk that up to getting a better feel for our area teams after all of these weeks.

Once again I want to applaud Massachusetts native Cam Sibert. He has rolled into Southeast Texas and has a winning percentage of (.652). That's pretty impressive, and I'm not sure if I would be able to pick games in his home state at such a high level.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 106-36 | (.747)

Ashly Elam | 115-43 | (.728)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 99-46 (.683)

Cam Sibert | 103-55 | (.652)