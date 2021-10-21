409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — Maybe it's the high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80's, but it's hard to believe this is Week 9 of the high school football season.
For the third time in the last four weeks I was able to grab the best record, going (16-3). Chalk that up to getting a better feel for our area teams after all of these weeks.
Once again I want to applaud Massachusetts native Cam Sibert. He has rolled into Southeast Texas and has a winning percentage of (.652). That's pretty impressive, and I'm not sure if I would be able to pick games in his home state at such a high level.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 106-36 | (.747)
Ashly Elam | 115-43 | (.728)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 99-46 (.683)
Cam Sibert | 103-55 | (.652)
Week 9
Thursday
9-5A-DI
Port Arthur Memorial at Baytown Lee
Ashly: PA Memorial
Cam: PA Memorial
DCTF: PA Memorial by 16
Cal Preps: PA Memorial 35-21
Friday
9-5A-DI
La Porte at Beaumont United, 7
Ashly: Beaumont United
Cam: Beaumont United
DCTF: Beaumont United by 10
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 28-12
12-5A-DII
Barbers Hill at Nederland, 7:30
Ashly: Nederland
Cam: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 7
Cal Preps: Nederland 40-24
Crosby at PNG, 7:30
Ashly: PNG
Cam: Crosby
DCTF: Crosby by 19
Cal Preps: Crosby 48-22
10-4A-DI
LCM at Lumberton, 7
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: Lumberton by 5
Cal Preps: LCM 21-14
Livingston at Vidor, 7
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 19
Cal Preps: Vidor 31-21
10-4A-DII
Shepherd at Jasper, 7:30
Ashly: Jasper
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 35
Cal Preps: Jasper 31-3
11-4A-DII
Liberty at West Orange-Stark, 7:30
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 34
Cal Preps: WOS 31-7
Orangefield at Bridge City, 7:30
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 22
Cal Preps: Orangefield 31-0
Silsbee at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cam: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 3
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 34-21
10-3A-DI
Anahuac at Buna, 7:30
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 16
Cal Preps: Anahuac 31-20
East Chambers at Kirbyville, 7:30
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 26
Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-3
Hardin at Woodville, 7:30
Ashly: Woodville
Cam: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 25
Cal Preps: Woodville 38-8
12-3A-DII
Hemphill at Warren, 7
Ashly: Hemphill
Cam: Hemphill
DCTF: Hemphill by 9
Cal Preps: Hemphill 35-21
Kountze at Anderson-Shiro, 7
Ashly: Kountze
Cam: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 14
Cal Preps: Kountze 28-14
11-2A-DII
Colmesneil at West Sabine, 7
Ashly: West Sabine
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: West Sabine by 12
Cal Preps: West Sabine 35-28
12-2A-DII
Burkeville at Hull-Daisetta, 7
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
Cam: Burkeville
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 16
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 34-21
Evadale at Deweyville, 7
Ashly: Evadale
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Deweyville by 5
Cal Preps: Deweyville 27-24
13-1A-DII
Calvert at Chester, 7
Ashly: Calvert
Cam: Chester
DCTF: Calvert by 40
Cal Preps: No Pick
TAPPS Football League Zone 2
Kelly at The Village, 7
Ashly: Kelly
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 19
Cal Preps: Kelly 58-12
Non-District
CHEF at West Hardin, 7
Ashly: West Hardin
Cam: West Hardin
DCTF: No Picks
South Cameron (LA) at Legacy Christian, 7
Ashly: Legacy
Cam: Legacy
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saturday
21-6A
West Brook at Summer Creek, 7
Ashly: West Brook
Cam: West Brook
DCTF: Summer Creek by 16
Cal Preps: Summer Creek 38-17