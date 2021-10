409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 8

BEAUMONT, Texas — The high school football season is rolling on, and the Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way in our 409Sports Blitz Picks.

Last week Cal Preps had the best record at (19-3), while I was just behind at (17-6).

Week 8

21-6A

Kingwood at West Brook

Ashly: West Brook

Cam: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 27

Cal Preps: West Brook 35-7



9-5A-DI

Beaumont United at Port Arthur Memorial

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 31

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-0



12-5A-DII

Nederland at Dayton

Ashly: Nederland

Cam: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 9

Cal Preps: Nederland 31-27



PNG at Kingwood Park

Ashly: PNG

Cam: PNG

DCTF: PNG by 19

Cal Preps: PNG 46-24



10-4A-DI

Lumberton at Huffman Hargrave

Ashly: Huffman Hargrave

Cam: Huffman Hargrave

DCTF: Huffman Hargrave by 8

Cal Preps: Huffman Hargrave 31-21



Vidor at LCM

Ashly: LCM

Cam: LCM

DCTF: LCM by 12

Cal Preps: LCM 35-21



10-4A-DII

Jasper at Carthage

Ashly: Carthage

Cam: Carthage

DCTF: Carthage by 33

Cal Preps: Carthage 35-0



11-4A-DII

Bridge City at Silsbee

Ashly: Silsbee

Cam: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 35

Cal Preps: Silsbee 42-17



Hamshire-Fannett at Hardin-Jefferson

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cam: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 22

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 44-13



West Orange-Stark at Orangefield

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

Cam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 16

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 31-19



10-3A-DI

Buna at East Chambers

Ashly: East Chambers

Cam: East Chambers

DCTF:

Cal Preps: East Chambers 48-6



Kirbyville at Hardin

Ashly: Kirbyville

Cam: Kirbyville

DCTF:

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 28-8



Woodville at Tarkington

Ashly: Woodville

Cam: Woodville

DCTF:

Cal Preps: Woodville 56-0



12-3A-DII

Warren at Newton

Ashly: Newton

Cam: Newton

DCTF:

Cal Preps: Newton 58-3



12-2A-DII

Hull-Daisetta at Evadale

Ashly: Evadale

Cam: Evadale

DCTF:

Cal Preps: Evadale 31-17



Non-District

Saving Grace at Chester

Ashly: Chester

Cam: Chester

DCTF:

Cal Preps: No Pick



Legacy at Texas Christian

Ashly: Legacy

Cam: Legacy

DCTF:

Cal Preps: No Pick



Colmesneil at Cross Roads

Ashly: Colmesneil

Cam: Colmesneil

DCTF:

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 42-17



KIPP Sunnyside at West Hardin

Ashly: West Hardin

Cam: KIPP Sunnyside

DCTF:

Cal Preps: West Hardin 27-20