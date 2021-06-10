409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 7

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 7 of the high school football season is here, which means all of our UIL districts races are underway!
Last week I was able record the best record for the second time in a row, going (18-2).
Can I keep it up? Or will this be the week that Cam Sibert takes the lead?
409Sports Blitz Picks 2021
Cal Preps Computer | 78-30 | (.722)
Ashly Elam | 82-34 | (.707)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 72-35 | (.673)
Cam Sibert | 73-43 | (.629)
Week 7
Friday
9-5A-DI
Friendswood at Beaumont United, 7
Ashly: Friendswood
Cam: Beaumont United
DCTF: Friendswood by 4
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 20-13
Galveston Ball at Port Arthur Memorial, 7
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 41
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-3
12-5A-DII
Nederland at Texas City, 7:30
Ashly: Nederland
Cam: Texas City
DCTF: Nederland by 1
Cal Preps: Texas City 27-21
Barbers Hill at PNG, 7:30
Ashly: Barbers Hill
Cam: PNG
DCTF: Barbers Hill by 10
Cal Preps: PNG 35-34
10-4A-DI
LCM at Huffman Hargrave, 7
Ashly: LCM
Cam: Huffman
DCTF: LCM by 6
Cal Preps: LCM 21-20
Livingston at Lumberton, 7
Ashly: Livingston
Cam: Livingston
DCTF: Livingston by 4
Cal Preps: Livingston 26-17
Vidor at Splendora, 7
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 9
Cal Preps: Vidor 35-28
10-4A-DII
Rusk at Jasper, 7:30
Ashly: Rusk
Cam: Rusk
DCTF: Rusk by 18
Cal Preps: Jasper 20-19
11-4A-DII
Hardin-Jefferson at Bridge City, 7:30
Ashly: Bridge City
Cam: Bridge City
DCTF: HJ by 1
Cal Preps: Bridge City 27-24
Orangefield at Liberty, 7:30
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 3
Cal Preps: Orangefield 20-13
Silsbee at West Orange-Stark, 7:30
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 18
Cal Preps: WOS 35-14
10-3A-DI
East Chambers at Anahuac, 7:30
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-26
Hardin at Buna, 7:30
Ashly: Buna
Cam: Buna
DCTF: Hardin by 9
Cal Preps: Buna 24-21
Tarkington at Kirbyville, 7:30
Ashly: Kirbyville
Cam: Kirbyville
DCTF: Kirbyville by 38
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 48-0
12-3A-DII
Corrigan-Camden at Kountze, 7:00
Ashly: Kountze
Cam: Kountze
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 9
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 31-17
Newton at New Waverly, 7:00
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 12
Cal Preps: Newton 42-28
11-2A-DII
Lovelady at Colmesneil, 7
Ashly: Lovelady
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: Lovelady by 10
Cal Preps: Lovelady 31-14
12-2A-DII
Deweyville at Hull-Daisetta, 7
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Deweyville by 3
Cal Preps: Deweyville 38-22
Evadale at High Island, 7
Ashly: Evadale
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 21
Cal Preps: Evadale 38-3
TAPPS Football League Zone 2
Kelly at Trinity Christian, 6
Ashly: Trinity Christian
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: Trinity Christian by 32
Cal Preps: Trinity Christian 55-15
Non-District
Legacy Christian at Northside Homeschool, 7
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Cam: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy by 25
Cal Preps: No Pick
Saturday
21-6A
West Brook at Humble, 6
Ashly: West Brook
Cam: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 23
Cal Preps: West Brook 28-14