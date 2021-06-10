409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 7

Week 7

Friday

9-5A-DI

Friendswood at Beaumont United, 7

Ashly: Friendswood

Cam: Beaumont United

DCTF: Friendswood by 4

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 20-13



Galveston Ball at Port Arthur Memorial, 7

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 41

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-3



12-5A-DII

Nederland at Texas City, 7:30

Ashly: Nederland

Cam: Texas City

DCTF: Nederland by 1

Cal Preps: Texas City 27-21



Barbers Hill at PNG, 7:30

Ashly: Barbers Hill

Cam: PNG

DCTF: Barbers Hill by 10

Cal Preps: PNG 35-34



10-4A-DI

LCM at Huffman Hargrave, 7

Ashly: LCM

Cam: Huffman

DCTF: LCM by 6

Cal Preps: LCM 21-20



Livingston at Lumberton, 7

Ashly: Livingston

Cam: Livingston

DCTF: Livingston by 4

Cal Preps: Livingston 26-17



Vidor at Splendora, 7

Ashly: Vidor

Cam: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 9

Cal Preps: Vidor 35-28



10-4A-DII

Rusk at Jasper, 7:30

Ashly: Rusk

Cam: Rusk

DCTF: Rusk by 18

Cal Preps: Jasper 20-19



11-4A-DII

Hardin-Jefferson at Bridge City, 7:30

Ashly: Bridge City

Cam: Bridge City

DCTF: HJ by 1

Cal Preps: Bridge City 27-24



Orangefield at Liberty, 7:30

Ashly: Orangefield

Cam: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 3

Cal Preps: Orangefield 20-13



Silsbee at West Orange-Stark, 7:30

Ashly: WOS

Cam: WOS

DCTF: WOS by 18

Cal Preps: WOS 35-14



10-3A-DI

East Chambers at Anahuac, 7:30

Ashly: Anahuac

Cam: Anahuac

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-26



Hardin at Buna, 7:30

Ashly: Buna

Cam: Buna

DCTF: Hardin by 9

Cal Preps: Buna 24-21



Tarkington at Kirbyville, 7:30

Ashly: Kirbyville

Cam: Kirbyville

DCTF: Kirbyville by 38

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 48-0



12-3A-DII

Corrigan-Camden at Kountze, 7:00

Ashly: Kountze

Cam: Kountze

DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 9

Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 31-17



Newton at New Waverly, 7:00

Ashly: Newton

Cam: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 12

Cal Preps: Newton 42-28



11-2A-DII

Lovelady at Colmesneil, 7

Ashly: Lovelady

Cam: Colmesneil

DCTF: Lovelady by 10

Cal Preps: Lovelady 31-14



12-2A-DII

Deweyville at Hull-Daisetta, 7

Ashly: Deweyville

Cam: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Deweyville by 3

Cal Preps: Deweyville 38-22



Evadale at High Island, 7

Ashly: Evadale

Cam: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 21

Cal Preps: Evadale 38-3



TAPPS Football League Zone 2

Kelly at Trinity Christian, 6

Ashly: Trinity Christian

Cam: Kelly

DCTF: Trinity Christian by 32

Cal Preps: Trinity Christian 55-15



Non-District

Legacy Christian at Northside Homeschool, 7

Ashly: Legacy Christian

Cam: Legacy Christian

DCTF: Legacy by 25

Cal Preps: No Pick



Saturday

21-6A

West Brook at Humble, 6

Ashly: West Brook

Cam: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 23

Cal Preps: West Brook 28-14