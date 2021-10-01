409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 6

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 5 was an exciting one with all of our panel going well above (.500). I'll take a moment to say I had the best week at (18-3) only because it's been a struggle this year!

The computer from Cal Preps is still leading the way, but things are starting to get a little closer. I'm also giving a special shoutout to Cam Sibert. Despite being from Massachusetts, he is still sitting over the (.600) mark this year with his picks.

Week 6

Friday

9-5A-DI

Galveston Ball at Beaumont United, 7

Ashly: Galveston Ball

Cam: Galveston Ball

DCTF: Beaumont United by 20

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 17-14



Port Arthur Memorial at Goose Creek Memorial, 7

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 43

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 48-0



12-5A-DII

Santa Fe at Nederland, 7:30

Ashly: Nederland

Cam: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 58

Cal Preps: Nederland 60-0



Port Neches-Groves at Dayton, 7:30

Ashly: PNG

Cam: PNG

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Cal Preps: PNG 38-31



11-4A-DII

Bridge City at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cam: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 29

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-3



West Orange-Stark at Hardin-Jefferson, 7:30

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

Cam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 40

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 44-3



Liberty at Silsbee, 7:30

Ashly: Silsbee

Cam: Liberty

DCTF: Silsbee by 16

Cal Preps: Liberty 28-17



10-3A-DI

Anahuac at Hardin, 7:30

Ashly: Anahuac

Cam: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 26

Cal Preps: Anahuac 40-17



Buna at Tarkington, 7:30

Ashly: Buna

Cam: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 14

Cal Preps: Buna 40-28



Kirbyville at Woodville, 7:30

Ashly: Woodville

Cam: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 22

Cal Preps: Woodville 24-10



12-3A-DII

Kountze at Hemphill, 7

Ashly: Kountze

Cam: Kountze

DCTF: Hemphill by 14

Cal Preps: Hemphill 35-21



Anderson-Shiro at Newton, 7

Ashly: Newton

Cam: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 56

Cal Preps: Newton 61-0



New Waverly at Warren, 7

Ashly: New Waverly

Cam: Warren

DCTF: New Waverly by 30

Cal Preps: New Waverly 48-3



Non-District

Chester at Mount Carmel, 6

Ashly: Chester

Cam: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 2

Cal Preps: No Pick



Grace Christian at Legacy, 6

Ashly: Legacy

Cam: Legacy

DCTF: Legacy by 18

Cal Preps: No Pick



Bay Area Christian at Deweyville, 7

Ashly: Bay Area

Cam: Bay Area

DCTF: Bay Area by 38

Cal Preps: Bay Area 48-3



Grace Community at Kelly, 7

Ashly: Kelly

Cam: Kelly

DCTF: Grace Community by 7

Cal Preps: Grace Community 35-34



Jasper at Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 7:30

Ashly: LCM

Cam: LCM

DCTF: LCM by 5

Cal Preps: LCM 22-7



Saturday

11-2A-DII

Colmesneil at Tenaha, 7

Ashly: Tenaha

Cam: Colmesneil

DCTF: Tenaha by 31

Cal Preps: Tenaha 42-7



Non-District

West Hardin vs Burkeville (at Jasper), 7

Ashly: Burkeville

Cam: Burkeville

DCTF: Burkeville by 11

Cal Preps: Burkeville 28-8