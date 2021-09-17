409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 4

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's week four of the high school football season and the Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way in our 409Sports Blitz Picks with Dave Campbell's Texas football a distant second.

Unfortunately it's been a rough season for the 409Sports team. Will this bee the week they get on track?

Week 4

Legacy Christian at Prince of Peace

Ashly: Legacy

Cam: Legacy

DCTF: Legacy by 21

Cal Preps: No Pick



West Brook at Deer Park

Ashly: West Brook

Cam: West Brook

DCTF: Deer Park by 1

Cal Preps: West Brook 35-34



Hamshire-Fannett at Splendora

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cam: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 1

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-21



Deweyville at Warren

Ashly: Deweyville

Cam: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 8

Cal Preps: Warren 21-17



Cushing at Evadale

Ashly: Cushing

Cam: Evadale

DCTF: Cushing by 1

Cal Preps: Cushing 40-21



Hull-Daisetta at West Hardin

Ashly: Hull-Daisetta

Cam: West Hardin

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 1

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 28-10



Mt. Enterprise at Burkeville

Ashly: Burkeville

Cam: Burkeville

DCTF: Burkeville by 9

Cal Preps: Mt. Enterprise 22-21



Chester at Baytown Christian

Ashly: Baytown Christian

Cam: Baytown Christian

DCTF: Baytown Christian by 45

Cal Preps: No Pick



Hardin-Jefferson at Jasper

Ashly: Jasper

Cam: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 26

Cal Preps: Jasper 21-8



Silsbee vs Pleasant Grove

Ashly: Pleasant Grove

Cam: Silsbee

DCTF: Pleasant Grove by 6

Cal Preps: Pleasant Grove 44-24



Bridge City at Anahuac

Ashly: Anahuac

Cam: Bridge City

DCTF: Anahuac by 11

Cal Preps: Bridge City 35-27



Lumberton at East Chambers

Ashly: Lumberton

Cam: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 4

Cal Preps: Lumberton 26-22



Orangefield at Buna

Ashly: Orangefield

Cam: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 31

Cal Preps: Orangefield 48-0



West Orange-Stark at Newton

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

Cam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 34-33



Kirbyville at Grapeland

Ashly: Kirbyville

Cam: Kirbyville

DCTF: Kirbyville by 1

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 34-20



Kelly at Kountze

Ashly: Kelly

Cam: Kelly

DCTF: Kelly by 10

Cal Preps: Kelly 40-26