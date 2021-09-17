409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 4

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's week four of the high school football season and the Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way in our 409Sports Blitz Picks with Dave Campbell's Texas football a distant second.
Unfortunately it's been a rough season for the 409Sports team. Will this bee the week they get on track?
409Sports Blitz Picks 2021
Cal Preps Computer | 40-16 | (.714)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 32-20 | (.618)
Ashly Elam | 35-24 | (.593)
Cam Sibert | 35-24 | (.593)
Week 4
Legacy Christian at Prince of Peace
Ashly: Legacy
Cam: Legacy
DCTF: Legacy by 21
Cal Preps: No Pick
West Brook at Deer Park
Ashly: West Brook
Cam: West Brook
DCTF: Deer Park by 1
Cal Preps: West Brook 35-34
Hamshire-Fannett at Splendora
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cam: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 1
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-21
Deweyville at Warren
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 8
Cal Preps: Warren 21-17
Cushing at Evadale
Ashly: Cushing
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Cushing by 1
Cal Preps: Cushing 40-21
Hull-Daisetta at West Hardin
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
Cam: West Hardin
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 1
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 28-10
Mt. Enterprise at Burkeville
Ashly: Burkeville
Cam: Burkeville
DCTF: Burkeville by 9
Cal Preps: Mt. Enterprise 22-21
Chester at Baytown Christian
Ashly: Baytown Christian
Cam: Baytown Christian
DCTF: Baytown Christian by 45
Cal Preps: No Pick
Hardin-Jefferson at Jasper
Ashly: Jasper
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 26
Cal Preps: Jasper 21-8
Silsbee vs Pleasant Grove
Ashly: Pleasant Grove
Cam: Silsbee
DCTF: Pleasant Grove by 6
Cal Preps: Pleasant Grove 44-24
Bridge City at Anahuac
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Bridge City
DCTF: Anahuac by 11
Cal Preps: Bridge City 35-27
Lumberton at East Chambers
Ashly: Lumberton
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 4
Cal Preps: Lumberton 26-22
Orangefield at Buna
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 31
Cal Preps: Orangefield 48-0
West Orange-Stark at Newton
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
Cam: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 34-33
Kirbyville at Grapeland
Ashly: Kirbyville
Cam: Kirbyville
DCTF: Kirbyville by 1
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 34-20
Kelly at Kountze
Ashly: Kelly
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 10
Cal Preps: Kelly 40-26