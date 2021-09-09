409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 2 of the high school football season saw the 409Sports team bounce back with better records.
Sports Director Ashly Elam ended with a (13-4) mark, while Cam Sibert went (10-7).
For the second-straight week the "evil" computer from California had the best record, going (13-3)
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 24-11 | (.686)
Ashly Elam | 23-14 | (.622)
Cam Sibert | 20-17 | (.541)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 17-15 | (.531)
Week 3
Thursday
Beaumont United at Montgomery, 7:00
Ashly: Beaumont United
Cam: Montgomery
DCTF: Montgomery by 11
Cal Preps: Montgomery 28-10
LCM at Katy Jordan, 7:00
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: LCM 48-13
Evadale at Merryville (LA), 7:00
Ashly: Merryville
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Evadale 21-19
Acadiana Christian (LA) at Burkeville, 7:00
Ashly: Burkeville
Cam: Acadiana Christian
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Acadiana Christian 35-21
Friday and Saturday picks will be posted on Friday
Friday
Westbury Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:00
PA Memorial at Crosby, 7:00
Baytown Lee at Lumberton, 7:00
Huffman Hargrave at Bridge City, 7:00
Vidor at Brazosport, 7:00
Colmesneil at Deweyville, 7:00
Danbury at Hull-Daisetta, 7:00
Louise at High Island, 7:00
Frassati Catholic at Sabine Pass, 7:00
Texas Christian at Chester, 7:00
PNG at Tomball, 7:30
Silsbee at Nederland, 7:30
Livingston at Orangefield, 7:30
Buna at Hardin-Jefferson, 7:30
East Chambers at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30
KIPP East End at Kountze, 7:30
KIPP Generations at Anahuac, 7:30
Newton at Kirbyville, 7:30
Woodville at Corrigan-Camden, 7:30
Warren at West Hardin, 7:30
Hardin at Kelly, 7:30
Saturday
West Brook at Houston Lamar, 6:00