409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 3

Week 3

Thursday

Beaumont United at Montgomery, 7:00

Ashly: Beaumont United

Cam: Montgomery

DCTF: Montgomery by 11

Cal Preps: Montgomery 28-10



LCM at Katy Jordan, 7:00

Ashly: LCM

Cam: LCM

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: LCM 48-13



Evadale at Merryville (LA), 7:00

Ashly: Merryville

Cam: Evadale

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Evadale 21-19



Acadiana Christian (LA) at Burkeville, 7:00

Ashly: Burkeville

Cam: Acadiana Christian

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Acadiana Christian 35-21



Friday and Saturday picks will be posted on Friday

Friday

Westbury Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:00

PA Memorial at Crosby, 7:00

Baytown Lee at Lumberton, 7:00

Huffman Hargrave at Bridge City, 7:00

Vidor at Brazosport, 7:00

Colmesneil at Deweyville, 7:00

Danbury at Hull-Daisetta, 7:00

Louise at High Island, 7:00

Frassati Catholic at Sabine Pass, 7:00

Texas Christian at Chester, 7:00

PNG at Tomball, 7:30

Silsbee at Nederland, 7:30

Livingston at Orangefield, 7:30

Buna at Hardin-Jefferson, 7:30

East Chambers at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30

KIPP East End at Kountze, 7:30

KIPP Generations at Anahuac, 7:30

Newton at Kirbyville, 7:30

Woodville at Corrigan-Camden, 7:30

Warren at West Hardin, 7:30

Hardin at Kelly, 7:30

Saturday

West Brook at Houston Lamar, 6:00