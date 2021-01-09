409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 2

BEAUMONT, Texas — Between cancelations, new matchups, teams dealing with COVID and of course Mother Nature, this season is going to be tough to predict.
In fact after one week of 409Sports Blitz Picks a computer out of California is leading our standings with just an (11-8) record.
Let's see if we can all get back on track in Week 2 despite eight cancelations and two new games on the schedule.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 11-8 | (.579)
Ashly Elam | 10-10 | (.500)
Cam Sibert | 10-10 | (.500)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 9-9 | (.500)
Thursday
Furr at Anahuac, 7:30
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Furr
DCTF: Furr by 11
Cal Preps: Anahuac 28-27
Friday
Temple Holy Trinity at Chester, 7:00
Ashly: Holy Trinity
Cam: Chester
DCTF: Holy Trinity by 20
Cal Preps: No Pick
Tomball Memorial at West Brook, 7:00
Ashly: Tomball Memorial
Cam: West Brook
DCTF: Tomball Memorial by 7
Cal Preps: Tomball Memorial 41-28
Barbers Hill at PA Memorial, 7:00
Ashly: PA Memorial
Cam: PA Memorial
DCTF: PA Memorial by 14
Cal Preps: PA Memorial 31-19
Nederland at Houston Austin, 7:00
Ashly: Nederland
Cam: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 33
Cal Preps: Nederland 48-0
Bellaire Episcopal at Vidor, 7:00
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Vidor
DCTF: Episcopal by 7
Cal Preps: Vidor 22-17
Overton at Burkeville, 7:00
Ashly: Burkeville
Cam: Overton
DCTF: Burkeville by 18
Cal Preps: Burkeville 28-22
Buna at Lumberton, 7:00
Ashly: Lumberton
Cam: Lumberton
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Lumberton 28-26
KIPP Houston at High Island, 7:00
Ashly: High Island
Cam: KIPP Houston
DCTF: High Island by 2
Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 28-27
Legacy Christian at O’Connell, 7:00
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Cam: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 17
Cal Preps: No Pick
Kelly at San Augustine, 7:00
Ashly: San Augustine
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: San Augustine by 2
Cal Preps: San Augustine 30-28
Royal at East Chambers, 7:00
Ashly: Brookshire Royal
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-14
Beaumont United at PNG, 7:30
Ashly: PNG
Cam: Beaumont United
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Cal Preps: PNG 28-14
LCM at West Orange-Stark, 7:30
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 35
Cal Preps: WOS 28-6
Tarkington at Bridge City, 7:30
Ashly: Bridge City
Cam: Bridge City
DCTF: Bridge City by 30
Cal Preps: Bridge City 38-17
Wheatley at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cam: Wheatley
DCTF: Wheatley by 18
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-8
Orangefield at Woodville, 7:30
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Woodville by 12
Cal Preps: Orangefield 24-21
West Hardin at Kountze, 7:30
Ashly: Kountze
Cam: West Hardin
DCTF: Kountze by 15
Cal Preps: Kountze 38-6
Evadale at Warren, 7:30
Ashly: Warren
Cam: Warren
DCTF: Warren by 5
Cal Preps: Warren 35-14