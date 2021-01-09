409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 2

Let's see if we can all get back on track in Week 2 despite eight cancelations and two new games on the schedule.

Thursday

Furr at Anahuac, 7:30

Ashly: Anahuac

Cam: Furr

DCTF: Furr by 11

Cal Preps: Anahuac 28-27



Friday

Temple Holy Trinity at Chester, 7:00

Ashly: Holy Trinity

Cam: Chester

DCTF: Holy Trinity by 20

Cal Preps: No Pick



Tomball Memorial at West Brook, 7:00

Ashly: Tomball Memorial

Cam: West Brook

DCTF: Tomball Memorial by 7

Cal Preps: Tomball Memorial 41-28



Barbers Hill at PA Memorial, 7:00

Ashly: PA Memorial

Cam: PA Memorial

DCTF: PA Memorial by 14

Cal Preps: PA Memorial 31-19



Nederland at Houston Austin, 7:00

Ashly: Nederland

Cam: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 33

Cal Preps: Nederland 48-0



Bellaire Episcopal at Vidor, 7:00

Ashly: Vidor

Cam: Vidor

DCTF: Episcopal by 7

Cal Preps: Vidor 22-17



Overton at Burkeville, 7:00

Ashly: Burkeville

Cam: Overton

DCTF: Burkeville by 18

Cal Preps: Burkeville 28-22



Buna at Lumberton, 7:00

Ashly: Lumberton

Cam: Lumberton

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Lumberton 28-26



KIPP Houston at High Island, 7:00

Ashly: High Island

Cam: KIPP Houston

DCTF: High Island by 2

Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 28-27



Legacy Christian at O’Connell, 7:00

Ashly: Legacy Christian

Cam: Legacy Christian

DCTF: Legacy Christian by 17

Cal Preps: No Pick



Kelly at San Augustine, 7:00

Ashly: San Augustine

Cam: Kelly

DCTF: San Augustine by 2

Cal Preps: San Augustine 30-28



Royal at East Chambers, 7:00

Ashly: Brookshire Royal

Cam: East Chambers

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-14



Beaumont United at PNG, 7:30

Ashly: PNG

Cam: Beaumont United

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Cal Preps: PNG 28-14



LCM at West Orange-Stark, 7:30

Ashly: WOS

Cam: WOS

DCTF: WOS by 35

Cal Preps: WOS 28-6



Tarkington at Bridge City, 7:30

Ashly: Bridge City

Cam: Bridge City

DCTF: Bridge City by 30

Cal Preps: Bridge City 38-17



Wheatley at Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cam: Wheatley

DCTF: Wheatley by 18

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-8



Orangefield at Woodville, 7:30

Ashly: Orangefield

Cam: Orangefield

DCTF: Woodville by 12

Cal Preps: Orangefield 24-21



West Hardin at Kountze, 7:30

Ashly: Kountze

Cam: West Hardin

DCTF: Kountze by 15

Cal Preps: Kountze 38-6



Evadale at Warren, 7:30

Ashly: Warren

Cam: Warren

DCTF: Warren by 5

Cal Preps: Warren 35-14