409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 11

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've hit the final week of the regular season, with the games more important than ever!
Cam Sibert had a big week to make up some ground in the standings. Can he do it again?
Here's a look at the latest standings.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 137-47 | .745
Ashly Elam | 149-55 | .730
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 132-58 | .695
Cam Sibert | 139-65 | . 681
Week 11
Thursday
21-6A
West Brook at Atascocita 7
Ashly: Atascocita
Cam: Atascocita
DCTF: Atascocita by 29
Cal Preps: Atascocita 48-14
10-3A-DI
East Chambers at Tarkington 7:30
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 47
Cal Preps: East Chambers 56-3
Friday
9-5A-DI
Port Arthur Memorial at Friendswood 7
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 10
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 38-14
Goose Creek Memorial at Beaumont United 7
Ashly: Beaumont United
Cam: Beaumont United
DCTF: Beaumont United by 32
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 31-3
12-5A-DII
Crosby at Nederland 7:30
Ashly: Crosby
Cam: Crosby
DCTF: Crosby by 31
Cal Preps: Crosby 42-21
PNG at Santa Fe 7:30
Ashly: PNG
Cam: PNG
DCTF: PNG by 39
Cal Preps: PNG 52-7
10-4A-DI
LCM at Splendora 7
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: LCM by 20
Cal Preps: LCM 42-14
Lumberton at Vidor 7
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 8
Cal Preps: Vidor 28-19
10-4A-DII
Madisonville at Jasper 7:30
Ashly: Jasper
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 22
Cal Preps: Jasper 24-7
11-4A-DII
West Orange-Stark at Bridge City 7:30
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
Cam: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 41
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-3
Liberty at Hamshire-Fannett 7
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cam: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 21
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-14
Orangefield at Hardin-Jefferson 7
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 19
Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-7
10-3A-DI
Anahuac at Woodville 7
Ashly: Woodville
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Woodville by 7
Cal Preps: Woodville 31-24
Buna at Kirbyville 7
Ashly: Buna
Cam: Kirbyville
DCTF: Kirbyville by 1
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 24-22
12-3A-DII
Kountze at Warren 7
Ashly: Kountze
Cam: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 14
Cal Preps: Kountze 34-17
Corrigan-Camden at Newton 7
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 38
Cal Preps: Newton 48-8
11-2A-DII
Colmesneil at Cushing 7
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: Cushing by 6
Cal Preps: Cushing 31-30
12-2A-DII
High Island at Deweyville 7
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 38
Cal Preps: Deweyville 48-3
Burkeville at Evadale 7
Ashly: Evadale
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 32
Cal Preps: Evadale 31-3
13-1A-DII
Apple Springs at Chester 7
Ashly: Chester
Cam: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 11
Cal Preps: No Pick
TAPPS 6-Man DI/II District 7
Legacy Christian at First Baptist 7
Ashly: First Baptist
Cam: Legacy Christian
DCTF: First Baptist by 30
Non-District
St. Pius X at Kelly 7
Ashly: Kelly
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: St. Pius X by 4
Cal Preps: St. Pius X 34-26