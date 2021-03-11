409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 11

Week 11

Thursday

21-6A

West Brook at Atascocita 7

Ashly: Atascocita

Cam: Atascocita

DCTF: Atascocita by 29

Cal Preps: Atascocita 48-14



10-3A-DI

East Chambers at Tarkington 7:30

Ashly: East Chambers

Cam: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 47

Cal Preps: East Chambers 56-3



Friday

9-5A-DI

Port Arthur Memorial at Friendswood 7

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 10

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 38-14



Goose Creek Memorial at Beaumont United 7

Ashly: Beaumont United

Cam: Beaumont United

DCTF: Beaumont United by 32

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 31-3



12-5A-DII

Crosby at Nederland 7:30

Ashly: Crosby

Cam: Crosby

DCTF: Crosby by 31

Cal Preps: Crosby 42-21



PNG at Santa Fe 7:30

Ashly: PNG

Cam: PNG

DCTF: PNG by 39

Cal Preps: PNG 52-7



10-4A-DI

LCM at Splendora 7

Ashly: LCM

Cam: LCM

DCTF: LCM by 20

Cal Preps: LCM 42-14



Lumberton at Vidor 7

Ashly: Vidor

Cam: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 8

Cal Preps: Vidor 28-19



10-4A-DII

Madisonville at Jasper 7:30

Ashly: Jasper

Cam: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 22

Cal Preps: Jasper 24-7



11-4A-DII

West Orange-Stark at Bridge City 7:30

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

Cam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 41

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-3



Liberty at Hamshire-Fannett 7

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Cam: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 21

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-14



Orangefield at Hardin-Jefferson 7

Ashly: Orangefield

Cam: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 19

Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-7



10-3A-DI

Anahuac at Woodville 7

Ashly: Woodville

Cam: Anahuac

DCTF: Woodville by 7

Cal Preps: Woodville 31-24



Buna at Kirbyville 7

Ashly: Buna

Cam: Kirbyville

DCTF: Kirbyville by 1

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 24-22



12-3A-DII

Kountze at Warren 7

Ashly: Kountze

Cam: Kountze

DCTF: Kountze by 14

Cal Preps: Kountze 34-17



Corrigan-Camden at Newton 7

Ashly: Newton

Cam: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 38

Cal Preps: Newton 48-8



11-2A-DII

Colmesneil at Cushing 7

Ashly: Colmesneil

Cam: Colmesneil

DCTF: Cushing by 6

Cal Preps: Cushing 31-30



12-2A-DII

High Island at Deweyville 7

Ashly: Deweyville

Cam: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 38

Cal Preps: Deweyville 48-3



Burkeville at Evadale 7

Ashly: Evadale

Cam: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 32

Cal Preps: Evadale 31-3



13-1A-DII

Apple Springs at Chester 7

Ashly: Chester

Cam: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 11

Cal Preps: No Pick



TAPPS 6-Man DI/II District 7

Legacy Christian at First Baptist 7

Ashly: First Baptist

Cam: Legacy Christian

DCTF: First Baptist by 30



Non-District

St. Pius X at Kelly 7

Ashly: Kelly

Cam: Kelly

DCTF: St. Pius X by 4

Cal Preps: St. Pius X 34-26