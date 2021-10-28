409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a Thursday night game on the schedule, it is time to release the 409Sports Blitz Picks for Week 10!
Things were pretty even last week with Cal Preps going (16-4) for the best record. Myself along with Cam Sibert were just percentage points behind at (18-5).
409Sports Blitz Picks 2021 Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 122-40 | (.753)
Ashly Elam | 133-48 | (.735)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 116-51 | (.695)
Cam Sibert | 121-60 | (.669)
Week 10
Thursday
12-5A-DII
Nederland at Kingwood Park, 7:00
Ashly: Nederland
Cam: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 9
Cal Preps: Nederland 35-17
Friday
21-6A
CE King at West Brook, 7
Ashly: CE King
Cam: CE King
DCTF: CE King by 18
Cal Preps: CE King 38-14
9-5A-DI
Beaumont United at Baytown Lee, 7
Ashly: Beaumont United
Cam: Baytown Lee
DCTF: Baytown Lee by 7
Cal Preps: Baytown Lee 27-13
Baytown Sterling at Port Arthur Memorial, 7
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 40
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 48-3
12-5A-DII
Texas City at PNG, 7:30
Ashly: PNG
Cam: Texas City
DCTF: Texas City by 5
Cal Preps: Texas City 40-26
10-4A-DI
Livingston at LCM, 7
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: LCM by 17
Cal Preps: LCM 35-14
Splendora at Lumberton, 7
Ashly: Lumberton
Cam: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 23
Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-13
Vidor at Huffman Hargrave, 7
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Huffman Hargrave
DCTF: Vidor by 3
Cal Preps: Vidor 28-21
10-4A-DII
Jasper at Center, 7:30
Ashly: Jasper
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 20
Cal Preps: Jasper 35-7
12-4A-DII
Bridge City at Liberty, 7:30
Ashly: Liberty
Cam: Bridge City
DCTF: Liberty by 12
Cal Preps: Liberty 27-8
Hamshire-Fannett at Orangefield, 7:30
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 3
Cal Preps: Orangefield 26-20
Hardin-Jefferson at Silsbee, 7:30
Ashly: Silsbee
Cam: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 30
Cal Preps: Silsbee 48-14
10-3A-DI
Kirbyville at Anahuac, 7:30
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 24
Cal Preps: Anahuac 28-10
Woodville at East Chambers, 7:30
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 8
Cal Preps: East Chambers 28-17
12-3A-DII
Newton at Hemphill, 7
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 32
Cal Preps: Newton 55-17
New Waverly at Kountze, 7
Ashly: New Waverly
Cam: New Waverly
DCTF: New Waverly by 14
Cal Preps: New Waverly 35-14
Warren at Corrigan-Camden, 7
Ashly: Corrigan-Camden
Cam: Corrigan-Camden
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 20
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 31-7
11-2A-DII
Mount Enterprise at Colmesneil, 7
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 17
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 34-14
12-2A-DII
Deweyville at Burkeville, 7
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 24
Cal Preps: Deweyville 41-14
Hull-Daisetta at High Island, 7
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
Cam: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 42-12
13-1A-DII
Chester at Oakwood, 7
Ashly: Oakwood
Cam: Oakwood
DCTF: Oakwood by 42
Cal Preps:
Non-District
Lutheran North at Kelly, 7
Ashly: Kelly
Cam: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 12
Cal Preps: Kelly 44-26
West Hardin at Bay Area Christian
Ashly: Bay Area Christian
Cam: Bay Area Christian
DCTF: Bay Area Christian by 41
Cal Preps: Bay Area Christian 40-0