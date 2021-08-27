409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 1

BEAUMONT, Texas — High school football is back in Southeast Texas so it is time for the return of 409Sports Blitz Picks.
This year Ashly Elam and Cam Sibert will be competing against selections made by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and the Cal Preps Projection computer.
East Chambers vs West Rusk
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: West Rusk by 5
Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-21
West Orange-Stark at Nederland
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
Cam: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: Nederland by 3
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 35-13
Jasper at Port Neches-Groves
Ashly: PNG
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 12
Cal Preps: Jasper 38-22
Silsbee at Vidor
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 17
Cal Preps: Silsbee 27-8
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Hamshire-Fannett
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 10
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 22-14
Woodville at Newton
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 18
Cal Preps: Newton 40-28
Port Arthur Memorial vs Lancaster
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Lancaster by 6
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-34
Lumberton at Columbus
Ashly: Columbus
Cam: Lumberton
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Columbus 48-6
Bridge City at Buna
Ashly: Buna
Cam: Buna
DCTF: Bridge City by 2
Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-21
Hardin-Jefferson at Coldspring-Oakhurst
Ashly: Hardin-Jefferson
Cam: Coldspring-Oakhurst
DCTF: Coldspring-Oakhurst by 12
Cal Preps: Hardin-Jefferson 28-27
Hardin at Kountze
Ashly: Kountze
Cam: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 5
Cal Preps: Hardin 24-19
Kirbyville at Hemphill
Ashly: Hemphill
Cam: Hemphill
DCTF: Hemphill by 17
Cal Preps: Hemphill 31-21
Beaumont United vs West Brook
Ashly: West Brook
Cam: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 20
Cal Preps: West Brook 52-17
Evadale at Kelly
Ashly: Kelly
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Kelly by 13
Cal Preps: Kelly 40-7
Anahuac at Orangefield
Ashly: Orangefield
Cam: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 10
Cal Preps: Orangefield 26-17
KIPP Generations at Colmesneil
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 12
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 34-21
High Island at Cushing
Ashly: Cushing
Cam: Cushing
DCTF: Cushing by 27
Cal Preps: Cushing 52-0
Deweyville at West Hardin
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Deweyville
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Deweyville 40-10
Sommerville at Hull-Daisetta
Ashly: Hull-Daisetta
Cam: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19
Cal Preps: Somerville 28-21
Austin St. Stephen's at Chester
Ashly: Chester
Cam: St. Stephen's
DCTF: Chester by 21
Cal Preps: No Pick
Faith Academy at Legacy Christian
Ashly: Legacy Christian
Cam: Legacy Christian
DCTF: Legacy Christian by 35
Cal Preps: No Pick