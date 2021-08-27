409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 1

High school football is back in Southeast Texas and so are the Blitz Picks!

This year Ashly Elam and Cam Sibert will be competing against selections made by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and the Cal Preps Projection computer.

East Chambers vs West Rusk

Ashly: East Chambers

Cam: East Chambers

DCTF: West Rusk by 5

Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-21

West Orange-Stark at Nederland

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

Cam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: Nederland by 3

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 35-13

Jasper at Port Neches-Groves

Ashly: PNG

Cam: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 12

Cal Preps: Jasper 38-22

Silsbee at Vidor

Ashly: Vidor

Cam: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 17

Cal Preps: Silsbee 27-8

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Hamshire-Fannett

Ashly: LCM

Cam: LCM

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 10

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 22-14

Woodville at Newton

Ashly: Newton

Cam: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 18

Cal Preps: Newton 40-28

Port Arthur Memorial vs Lancaster

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

Cam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Lancaster by 6

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-34

Lumberton at Columbus

Ashly: Columbus

Cam: Lumberton

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Columbus 48-6

Bridge City at Buna

Ashly: Buna

Cam: Buna

DCTF: Bridge City by 2

Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-21

Hardin-Jefferson at Coldspring-Oakhurst

Ashly: Hardin-Jefferson

Cam: Coldspring-Oakhurst

DCTF: Coldspring-Oakhurst by 12

Cal Preps: Hardin-Jefferson 28-27

Hardin at Kountze

Ashly: Kountze

Cam: Kountze

DCTF: Kountze by 5

Cal Preps: Hardin 24-19

Kirbyville at Hemphill

Ashly: Hemphill

Cam: Hemphill

DCTF: Hemphill by 17

Cal Preps: Hemphill 31-21

Beaumont United vs West Brook

Ashly: West Brook

Cam: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 20

Cal Preps: West Brook 52-17

Evadale at Kelly

Ashly: Kelly

Cam: Evadale

DCTF: Kelly by 13

Cal Preps: Kelly 40-7

Anahuac at Orangefield

Ashly: Orangefield

Cam: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 10

Cal Preps: Orangefield 26-17

KIPP Generations at Colmesneil

Ashly: Colmesneil

Cam: Colmesneil

DCTF: Colmesneil by 12

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 34-21

High Island at Cushing

Ashly: Cushing

Cam: Cushing

DCTF: Cushing by 27

Cal Preps: Cushing 52-0

Deweyville at West Hardin

Ashly: Deweyville

Cam: Deweyville

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Deweyville 40-10

Sommerville at Hull-Daisetta

Ashly: Hull-Daisetta

Cam: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19

Cal Preps: Somerville 28-21

Austin St. Stephen's at Chester

Ashly: Chester

Cam: St. Stephen's

DCTF: Chester by 21

Cal Preps: No Pick