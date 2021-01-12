x
HS Football

409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: State Quarterfinals

LCM and West Orange-Stark carry the 409 banner into the State Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Teams to remember play in December, and the 409 has two teams doing just that.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark are the last two local teams standing the UIL Football Playoffs.

LCM, making their first quarterfinal appearance since 1997, are a slight favorite over Tyler Chapel Hill in the 4A-Division I bracket.

Meanwhile West Orange-Stark is expected to be tested by undefeated China Spring in the 4A-Division II State Quarterfinals.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 181-57 | (.781)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 183-64 | (.741)
Ashly Elam | 192-69 | (.736)
Cam Sibert | 181-80 | (.693)

4A-DI State Quarterfinals
Chapel Hill (10-3)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-2) vs
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Cal Preps: LCM 28-24

4A-DII State Quarterfinals
(5) China Spring (13-0)
(4) West Orange-Stark (11-1)
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: China Spring by 2
Cal Preps: China Spring 31-20

