409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: State Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Teams to remember play in December, and the 409 has two teams doing just that.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark are the last two local teams standing the UIL Football Playoffs.
LCM, making their first quarterfinal appearance since 1997, are a slight favorite over Tyler Chapel Hill in the 4A-Division I bracket.
Meanwhile West Orange-Stark is expected to be tested by undefeated China Spring in the 4A-Division II State Quarterfinals.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 181-57 | (.781)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 183-64 | (.741)
Ashly Elam | 192-69 | (.736)
Cam Sibert | 181-80 | (.693)
4A-DI State Quarterfinals
Chapel Hill (10-3)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-2) vs
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Cal Preps: LCM 28-24
4A-DII State Quarterfinals
(5) China Spring (13-0)
(4) West Orange-Stark (11-1)
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: China Spring by 2
Cal Preps: China Spring 31-20