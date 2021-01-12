409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: State Quarterfinals

LCM and West Orange-Stark carry the 409 banner into the State Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Teams to remember play in December, and the 409 has two teams doing just that.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark are the last two local teams standing the UIL Football Playoffs.

LCM, making their first quarterfinal appearance since 1997, are a slight favorite over Tyler Chapel Hill in the 4A-Division I bracket.

Meanwhile West Orange-Stark is expected to be tested by undefeated China Spring in the 4A-Division II State Quarterfinals.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 181-57 | (.781)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 183-64 | (.741)

Ashly Elam | 192-69 | (.736)

Cam Sibert | 181-80 | (.693)