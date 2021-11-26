409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Regional Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are down to the four local football teams remaining in the UIL Playoffs.
Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, West Orange-Stark and Newton are just one win away from reaching the State Quarterfinals in their respective brackets.
With that in mind here's a look at the 409Sports Blitz Picks!
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 179-55 | (.765)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 181-62 | (.745)
Ashly Elam | 191-66 | (.743)
Cam Sibert | 180-77 | (.700)
Regional Picks
5A-DII Regional
Port Neches-Groves (8-4) vs
(6) Texas High (11-0)
Ashly: PNG
Cam: PNG
DCTF: Texas by 12
Cal Preps: Texas 44-24
4A-DI Regional
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (10-2) vs
(3) El Campo (11-1)
Ashly: LCM
Cam: El Campo
DCTF: El Campo by 15
Cal Preps: LCM 35-34
4A-DII Regional
(4) West Orange-Stark (10-1) vs
(6) Bellville (12-0)
Ashly: Bellville
Cam: WOS
DCTF: Bellville by 1
Cal Preps: Bellville 31-28
3A-DII Regional
(7) Newton (10-1) vs
(8) Waskom (11-1)
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Waskom by 4
Cal Preps: Newton 38-34