409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Regional Playoffs

Four local teams are one win away from reaching State Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are down to the four local football teams remaining in the UIL Playoffs.

Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, West Orange-Stark and Newton are just one win away from reaching the State Quarterfinals in their respective brackets.

With that in mind here's a look at the 409Sports Blitz Picks!

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 179-55 | (.765)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 181-62 | (.745)

Ashly Elam | 191-66 | (.743)

Cam Sibert | 180-77 | (.700)