409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Bi-District

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time in Southeast Texas, which makes the 409Sports Blitz Picks even tougher.
By now we can't help but get a soft spot for local teams. We witness the storylines, injuries, big plays and moments that will be remembered forever. But in the end, there is only one champion in each division.
So keep in mind, if we pick against you, we are certainly hoping you prove us wrong.
Remember at this time of the year, it's 409 versus Everybody!
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 155-49 | (.760)
Ashly Elam | 166-60 | (.735)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 152-60 | (.717)
Cam Sibert | 157-69 | (.695)
5A-DI Bi-District
Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) at
Port Arthur Memorial (8-2)
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
Cam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Hightower by 3
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 31-22
5A-DI Bi-District
Beaumont United (4-6) at
(7) Manvel (8-2)
Ashly: Manvel
Cam: Manvel
DCTF: Manvel by 33
Cal Preps: Manvel 41-6
5A-DII Bi-District
Port Neches-Groves (6-4) at
Galena Park (8-2)
Ashly: PNG
Cam: PNG
DCTF: PNG by 14
Cal Preps: PNG 44-21
4A-DI Bi-District
(10) Vidor (8–1) vs
Chapel Hill (7-3)
Ashly: Vidor
Cam: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 2
Cal Preps: Vidor 31-26
4A-DI Bi-District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2) vs
Palestine (5-5)
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: LCM by 9
Cal Preps: LCM 38-17
4A-DI Bi-District
Lumberton (6-4) vs
Lindale (6-4)
Ashly: Lumberton
Cam: Lumberton
DCTF: Lindale by 10
Cal Preps: Lindale 35-28
4A-DII Bi-District
(4) West Orange-Stark (8-1) vs
La Marque (5-4)
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 49
Cal Preps: WOS 42-0
4A-DII Bi-District
Hamshire-Fannett (7-3) vs
Sweeny (4-5)
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Cam: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 22
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 44-14
4A-DII Bi-District
Silsbee (5-4) vs
Sealy (7-3)
Ashly: Sealy
Cam: Sealy
DCTF: Sealy by 2
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-30
4A-DII Bi-District
Orangefield (7-3) vs
(6) Bellville (10-0)
Ashly: Bellville
Cam: Bellville
DCTF: Bellville by 27
Cal Preps: Bellville 35-14
4A-DII Bi-District
Jasper (5-4) vs
Waco Connally (4-5)
Ashly: Jasper
Cam: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 8
Cal Preps: Jasper 21-13
3A-DI Bi-District
East Chambers (7-3) vs
Huntington (4-6)
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 23
Cal Preps: East Chambers 46-10
3A-DI Bi-District
Woodville (6-3) vs
Crockett (4-6)
Ashly: Woodville
Cam: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 26
Cal Preps: Woodville 44-14
3A-DI Bi-District
Anahuac (8-2) vs
Coldspring-Oakhurst (7-2)
Cal Preps: Anahuac
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 2
Cal Preps: Anahuac 28-24
3A-DI Bi-District
Buna (2-8) vs
Diboll (7-3)
Ashly: Diboll
Cam: Diboll
DCTF: Diboll by 23
Cal Preps: Diboll 42-21
3A-DII Bi-District
(7) Newton (8-1) vs
Harleton (4-6)
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 47
Cal Preps: Newton 60-10
3A-DII Bi-District
Kountze (7-3) vs
Elysian Fields (8-2)
Ashly: Elysian Fields
Cam: Elysian Fields
DCTF: Elysian Fields by 18
Cal Preps: Elysian Fields 31-17
2A-DII Bi-District
Evadale (6-2) vs
Cushing (5-3)
Ashly: Evadale
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 3
Cal Preps: Cushing 26-22
2A-DII Bi-District
Deweyville (5-4) vs
West Sabine (3-6)
Ashly: Deweyville
Cam: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 1
Cal Preps: West Sabine 30-28
2A-Bi-District
Hull-Daisetta (5-4) vs
Lovelady (8-2)
Ashly: Lovelady
Cam: Lovelady
DCTF: Lovelady by 27
Cal Preps: Lovelady 38-8
2A Bi-District
Burkeville (5-5) vs
(7) Tenaha (8-2)
Ashly: Tenaha
Cam: Tenaha
DCTF: Burkeville by 53
Cal Preps: Tenaha 50-0
TAPPS 6-Man DI Area
Legacy Christian (5-3) at
San Marcos Academy (7-3)
Ashly: San Marcos Academy
Cam: San Marcos Academy
DCTF: San Marcos Academy by 37
Cal Preps: No Pick