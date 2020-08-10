BEAUMONT, Texas — Things continue to be interesting this season, with Mike Canizales holding a one game lead over myself heading into Week 7.
Of course this week is a little different with nearly every game being moved up to today due to the threat of Hurricane Delta. That type of move could lead to some upsets with teams taken out of their normal routines.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Mike Canizales: 52-15 (.776) | Last Week: 15-3
Ashly Elam: 51-16 (.761) | Last Week: 13-5
Cal Preps Computer: 47-17 (.734) | Last Week: 13-4
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 43-18 (.705) | Last Week: 11-6
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 7
Bellaire Episcopal at West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
Elam: West Brook
Cal Preps: West Brook 38-22
DCTF: West Brook by 20
Baytown Sterling at Beaumont United
Canizales: Beaumont United
Elam: Beaumont United
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 31-21
DCTF: Beaumont United by 27
Port Arthur Memorial at La Porte
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 21-20
DCTF: La Porte by 2
Nederland at Jacksonville
Canizales: Nederland
Elam: Nederland
Cal Preps: Nederland 38-20
DCTF: Nederland by 27
Tomball at Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 40-31
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 14
Huffman Hargrave at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Canizales: Huffman Hargrave
Elam: Huffman Hargrave
Cal Preps: Huffman Hargrave 31-3
DCTF: Huffman Hargrave by 21
Lumberton at Livingston
Canizales: Livingston
Elam: Lumberton
Cal Preps: Livingston 31-21
DCTF: Lumberton by 4
Splendora at Vidor
Canizales: Vidor
Elam: Vidor
Cal Preps: Vidor 28-17
DCTF: Vidor by 22
Jasper at Rusk
Canizales: Jasper
Elam: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 35-20
DCTF: Jasper by 22
Bridge City at Hardin-Jefferson
Canizales: Bridge City
Elam: Bridge City
Cal Preps: Hardin-Jefferson 28-20
DCTF: Hardin-Jefferson by 14
Liberty at Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
Elam: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Liberty 17-14
DCTF: Liberty by 3
West Orange-Stark at Silsbee
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 27-8
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 17
Anahuac at East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 48-22
DCTF: East Chambers by 29
Buna at Hardin
Canizales: Buna
Elam: Buna
Cal Preps: Buna 21-17
DCTF: Buna by 7
Kirbyville at Tarkington
Canizales: Kirbyville
Elam: Tarkington
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 34-21
DCTF: Tarkington by 6
Kountze at Corrigan-Camden
Canizales: Corrigan-Camden
Elam: Corrigan-Camden
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 31-24
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 17
New Waverly at Newton
Canizales: Newton
Elam: Newton
Cal Preps: New Waverly 40-31
DCTF: Newton by 34
Colmesneil at Lovelady
Canizales: Colmesneil
Elam: Lovelady
Cal Preps: Lovelady 28-10
DCTF: Lovelady by 26
Hull-Daisetta at Deweyville
Canizales: Deweyville
Elam: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 24-22
DCTF: Even
Northland Christian at Legacy Christian
Canizales: Northland Christian
Elam: Northland Christian
Cal Preps: Northland Christian 42-14
DCTF: Northland Christian by 25
Trinity Christian at Kelly
Canizales: Trinity Christian
Elam: Trinity Christian
Cal Preps: Trinity Christian 31-14
DCTF: Kelly by 11