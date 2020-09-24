409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 5

Ashly Elam and Mike Canizales are in a deadlock after last week

BEAUMONT, Texas — A (15-1) week by Sports Director Ashly Elam has tied things up on top of our leaderboard.

Things will be even more interesting in Week 5 with Elam and Mike Canizales disagreeing on three games.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Ashly Elam: 25-5 (.833) | Last Week: 15-1

Mike Canizales: 25-5 (.833) | Last Week: 13-3

Cal Preps Computer: 22-7 (.759) | Last Week: 9-4

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 21-7 (.750) | Last Week: 10-2

(Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's do not pick all of the same games as the 409Sports team.)



WEEK 5

THURSDAY

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs Kirbyville

Elam: Coldspring-Oakhurst

Canizales: Kirbyville

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 38-19

Acadiana Christian (LA) at Legacy Christian

Elam: Acadiana Christian

Canizales: Acadiana Christian

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Legacy Christian 28-27

FRIDAY

Port Arthur Memorial at Port Nehces-Groves

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 13

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 31-19

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Houston Kinkaid

Elam: Houston Kinkaid

Canizales: Houston Kinkaid

DCTF: Houston Kinkaid by 20

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21-20

Lumberton at Brazosport

Elam: Brazosport

Canizales: Brazosport

DCTF: Brazosport by 15

Cal Preps: Brazosport 44-19

Vidor at Jasper

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 17

Cal Preps: Jasper 21-19

West Orange-Stark at Hamshire-Fannett

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 41

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-8

Liberty at Hardin-Jefferson

Elam: Liberty

Canizales: Liberty

DCTF: Liberty by 11

Cal Preps: Liberty 28-7

Orangefield at Silsbee

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 34

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-13

Buna at Woodville

Elam: Woodville

Canizales: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 23

Cal Preps: Woodville 38-3

East Chambers at Hardin

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 36

Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-7

Kountze at Newton

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 49

Cal Preps: Newton 46-22

Anderson-Shiro at Warren

Elam: Anderson-Shiro

Canizales: Warren

DCTF: Warren by 3

Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-20

High Island at West Hardin

Elam: West Hardin

Canizales: West Hardin

DCTF: West Hardin by 22

Cal Preps: West Hardin 21-19

Colmesneil at Overton

Elam: Colmesneil

Canizales: Colmesneil

DCTF: Colmesneil by 12

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 40-14

Burkeville at Grapeland

Elam: Grapeland

Canizales: Grapeland

DCTF: Grapeland by 43

Cal Preps: Grapeland 58-12

Frost at Evadale

Elam: Frost

Canizales: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 9

Cal Preps: Evadale 26-24

Baytown Christian at Chester

Elam: Baytown Christian

Canizales: Baytown Christian

DCTF: Baytown Christian by 45

Cal Preps: No Pick