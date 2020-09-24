409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A (15-1) week by Sports Director Ashly Elam has tied things up on top of our leaderboard.
Things will be even more interesting in Week 5 with Elam and Mike Canizales disagreeing on three games.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Ashly Elam: 25-5 (.833) | Last Week: 15-1
Mike Canizales: 25-5 (.833) | Last Week: 13-3
Cal Preps Computer: 22-7 (.759) | Last Week: 9-4
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 21-7 (.750) | Last Week: 10-2
(Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's do not pick all of the same games as the 409Sports team.)
WEEK 5
THURSDAY
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs Kirbyville
Elam: Coldspring-Oakhurst
Canizales: Kirbyville
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 38-19
Acadiana Christian (LA) at Legacy Christian
Elam: Acadiana Christian
Canizales: Acadiana Christian
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Legacy Christian 28-27
FRIDAY
Port Arthur Memorial at Port Nehces-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 13
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 31-19
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Houston Kinkaid
Elam: Houston Kinkaid
Canizales: Houston Kinkaid
DCTF: Houston Kinkaid by 20
Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21-20
Lumberton at Brazosport
Elam: Brazosport
Canizales: Brazosport
DCTF: Brazosport by 15
Cal Preps: Brazosport 44-19
Vidor at Jasper
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 17
Cal Preps: Jasper 21-19
West Orange-Stark at Hamshire-Fannett
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 41
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-8
Liberty at Hardin-Jefferson
Elam: Liberty
Canizales: Liberty
DCTF: Liberty by 11
Cal Preps: Liberty 28-7
Orangefield at Silsbee
Elam: Silsbee
Canizales: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 34
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-13
Buna at Woodville
Elam: Woodville
Canizales: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 23
Cal Preps: Woodville 38-3
East Chambers at Hardin
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 36
Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-7
Kountze at Newton
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 49
Cal Preps: Newton 46-22
Anderson-Shiro at Warren
Elam: Anderson-Shiro
Canizales: Warren
DCTF: Warren by 3
Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-20
High Island at West Hardin
Elam: West Hardin
Canizales: West Hardin
DCTF: West Hardin by 22
Cal Preps: West Hardin 21-19
Colmesneil at Overton
Elam: Colmesneil
Canizales: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 12
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 40-14
Burkeville at Grapeland
Elam: Grapeland
Canizales: Grapeland
DCTF: Grapeland by 43
Cal Preps: Grapeland 58-12
Frost at Evadale
Elam: Frost
Canizales: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 9
Cal Preps: Evadale 26-24
Baytown Christian at Chester
Elam: Baytown Christian
Canizales: Baytown Christian
DCTF: Baytown Christian by 45
Cal Preps: No Pick
Tomball Christian at Kelly
Elam: Kelly
Canizales: Kelly
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Kelly 26-17
