409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been an unusual year to say the least. Between COVID-19 concerns and Hurricane Laura, the 2020 season has been challenging in every way possible.
Now that things have settled down, it's time to bring back the 409Sports Blitz Picks! Last season Sports Director Ashly Elam was able to hold off Mike Canizales for the win. I'm writing the article, so you know I had to remind him of that LOL.
409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 3
Hamshire-Fannett at East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 18
Cal Preps: East Chambers 27-14
Lumberton at Silsbee
Elam: Silsbee
Canizales: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 31
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-17
Brazosport at Vidor
Elam: Vidor
Canizales: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 13
Cal Preps: Brazosport 19-13
Orangefield at Livingston
Elam: Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 1
Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-17
Newton at Jasper
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Jasper
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: Newton 35-22
Corrigan-Camden at Woodville
Elam: Woodville
Canizales: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 29
Cal Preps: Woodville 41-12
Hardin-Jefferson at Buna
Elam: Buna
Canizales: Buna
DCTF: Buna by 5
Cal Preps: Buna 28-21
Tenaha at Kountze
Elam: Tenaha
Canizales: Tenaha
DCTF: Tenaha by 18
Cal Preps: Tenaha 26-24
West Hardin at Warren
Elam: Warren
Canizales: Warren
DCTF: Warren by 35
Cal Preps: Warren 34-17
Deweyville at Colmesneil
Elam: Deweyville
Canizales: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 12
Cal Preps: Deweyville 34-17
Cushing at Burkeville
Elam: Cushing
Canizales: Cushing
DCTF: Cushing by 23
Cal Preps: Cushing 35-7
High Island at Louise
Elam: Louise
Canizales: Louise
DCTF: Louise by 18
Cal Preps: Louise 31-17
Hull-Daisetta at Danbury
Elam: Danbury
Canizales: Danbury
DCTF: Danbury by 5
Cal Preps: Danbury 31-21
Chester at Texas Christian
Elam: Chester
Canizales: Texas Christian
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: No Pick
(Note: DCTF is Dave Campbell's Texas Football; Cal Preps is a computer simulator)