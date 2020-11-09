409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been an unusual year to say the least. Between COVID-19 concerns and Hurricane Laura, the 2020 season has been challenging in every way possible.

Now that things have settled down, it's time to bring back the 409Sports Blitz Picks! Last season Sports Director Ashly Elam was able to hold off Mike Canizales for the win. I'm writing the article, so you know I had to remind him of that LOL.