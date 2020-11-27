BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 13 was a rough one for everyone, but Mike Canizales remains on top the 409Sports Blitz Picks standings.
We will continue to make picks until the last team from our area is eliminated. Our friends at Dave Campbell's Texas Football didn't release their normal picks for all the games in the state this week.
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings
Mike Canizales: 162-37 (.814) | Last Week: 5-6
Ashly Elam: 160-39 (.804) | Last Week: 5-6
Cal Preps Computer: 155-39 (.799) | Last Week: 8-3
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 136-38 (.782) | Last Week: 5-6
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 14
West Brook at CE King
Mike Canizales: West Brook
Ashly Elam: CE King
Cal Preps Computer: CE King 42-31
Kingwood Park at Nederland
Mike Canizales: Nederland
Ashly Elam: Nederland
Cal Preps Computer: Nederland 38-17
Port Neches-Groves at Texas City
Mike Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Ashly Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps Computer: Port Neches-Groves 38-28