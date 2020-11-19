Canizales' big week puts him back on top

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just when I was starting to feel good, Mike Canizales had a huge week! Canizales just missed out on a perfect week with a (17-1) mark.

Last week Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine didn't release their picks for every single game in the state, but they're back this week.

409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings

Mike Canizales: 157-31 (.835) | Last Week: 17-1

Ashly Elam: 155-33 (.825) | Last Week: 15-3

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 131-32 (.804) | Last Week: 0-0

Cal Preps Computer: 147-36 (.803) | Last Week: 14-4



409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 13

Silsbee vs #1 Carthage

Canizales: Carthage

Elam: Carthage

DCTF: Carthage by 26

Cal Preps: Carthage 42-7

#2 West Orange-Stark vs China Spring

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Elam: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 8

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 38-28

#8 East Chambers vs Yoakum

Canizales: East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 2

Cal Preps: Yoakum 30-28

Woodville vs Columbus

Canizales: Columbus

Elam: Columbus

DCTF: Columbus by 21

Cal Preps: Columbus 38-14

Newton vs Paul Pewitt

Canizales: Newton

Elam: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 25

Cal Preps: Newton 48-21

Deweyville vs Chilton

Canizales: Deweyville

Elam: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 4

Cal Preps: Chilton 26-21

Summer Creek vs West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

Elam: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 20

Cal Preps: West Brook 44-27

Baytown Lee vs Beaumont United

Canizales: Beaumont United

Elam: Beaumont United

DCTF: Beaumont United by 11

Cal Preps: Baytown Lee 31-28

Port Arthur Memorial vs Baytown Sterling

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 26

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 40-6

Nederland vs Barbers Hill

Canizales: Barbers Hill

Elam: Barbers Hill

DCTF: Barbers Hill by 17

Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 22-19