BEAUMONT, Texas — Just when I was starting to feel good, Mike Canizales had a huge week! Canizales just missed out on a perfect week with a (17-1) mark.
Last week Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine didn't release their picks for every single game in the state, but they're back this week.
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings
Mike Canizales: 157-31 (.835) | Last Week: 17-1
Ashly Elam: 155-33 (.825) | Last Week: 15-3
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 131-32 (.804) | Last Week: 0-0
Cal Preps Computer: 147-36 (.803) | Last Week: 14-4
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 13
Silsbee vs #1 Carthage
Canizales: Carthage
Elam: Carthage
DCTF: Carthage by 26
Cal Preps: Carthage 42-7
#2 West Orange-Stark vs China Spring
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
Elam: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 8
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 38-28
#8 East Chambers vs Yoakum
Canizales: East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 2
Cal Preps: Yoakum 30-28
Woodville vs Columbus
Canizales: Columbus
Elam: Columbus
DCTF: Columbus by 21
Cal Preps: Columbus 38-14
Newton vs Paul Pewitt
Canizales: Newton
Elam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 25
Cal Preps: Newton 48-21
Deweyville vs Chilton
Canizales: Deweyville
Elam: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 4
Cal Preps: Chilton 26-21
Summer Creek vs West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
Elam: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 20
Cal Preps: West Brook 44-27
Baytown Lee vs Beaumont United
Canizales: Beaumont United
Elam: Beaumont United
DCTF: Beaumont United by 11
Cal Preps: Baytown Lee 31-28
Port Arthur Memorial vs Baytown Sterling
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 26
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 40-6
Nederland vs Barbers Hill
Canizales: Barbers Hill
Elam: Barbers Hill
DCTF: Barbers Hill by 17
Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 22-19
Port Neches-Groves vs Crosby
Canizales: Crosby
Elam: Crosby
DCTF: Crosby by 20
Cal Preps: Crosby 42-28