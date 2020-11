409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 11

Mike Canizales holds a one game lead over Ashly Elam

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a marathon, not a sprint. That's what I keep telling myself as I managed to make up a game in the standings last week.

Liberty's slim win at Bridge City means that Mike Canizales' lead is down to just one game entering week 11.

Considering the season could last until January, there is a long road ahead.

409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings

Mike Canizales: 125-25 (.833) | Last Week: 20-2

Ashly Elam: 124-26 (.827) | Last Week: 21-1

Cal Preps Computer: 118-27 (.814) | Last Week: 19-2

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 115-28 (.804) | Last Week: 20-2

409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 11

Humble at West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

Elam: West Brook

Cal Preps: West Brook 46-24

DCTF: West Brook by 26

Port Arthur Memorial at Beaumont United

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 31-17

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 7

Texas City at Nederland

Canizales: Nederland

Elam: Nederland

Cal Preps: Nederland 35-17

DCTF: Nederland by 21

Port Neches-Groves at Barbers Hill

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 35-21

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 13

Splendora at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Canizales: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Elam: Splendora

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26-21

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 3

Vidor at Lumberton

Canizales: Vidor

Elam: Vidor

Cal Preps: Vidor 27-17

DCTF: Vidor by 10

Jasper at Madisonville

Canizales: Jasper

Elam: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 42-12

DCTF: Jasper by 35

Bridge City at West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 56-0

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 54

Hamshire-Fannett at Liberty

Canizales: Liberty

Elam: Liberty

Cal Preps: Liberty 21-13

DCTF: Liberty by 13

Hardin-Jefferson at Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

Elam: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-20

DCTF: Orangefield by 7

Woodville at Anahuac

Canizales: Woodville

Elam: Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 34-24

DCTF: Woodville by 4

Kirbyville at Buna

Canizales: Buna

Elam: Kirbyville

Cal Preps: Buna 21-17

DCTF: Buna by 5

Tarkington at East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 52-17

DCTF: East Chambers by 40

Newton at Corrigan-Camden

Canizales: Newton

Elam: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 62-6

DCTF: Newton by 47

Warren at Kountze

Canizales: Kountze

Elam: Kountze

Cal Preps: Warren 27-19

DCTF: Kountze by 2

Cushing at Colmesneil

Canizales: Cushing

Elam: Cushing

Cal Preps: Cushing 38-13

DCTF: Cushing by 19

Evadale at Burkeville

Canizales: Evadale

Elam: Evadale

Cal Preps: Evadale 34-17

DCTF: Evadale by 18

Hull-Daisetta at Sabine Pass

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 48-0

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 45

First Baptist Christian at Legacy Christian

Canizales: First Baptist Christian

Elam: Legacy Christian

Cal Preps: Legacy Christian 31-22

DCTF: Legacy Christian by 9