409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 10

Mike Canizales stills holds a two game lead over Ashly Elam

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was another outstanding week of 409Sports Blitz Picks with Dave Campbell's Texas Football going undefeated, while the rest of the panel dropped a pair of games.

Mike Canizales continues to lead the way with a record of (105-23), but I'm not far behind at (103-25). Remember Mike, it's not a sprint....it's a marathon!

409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings

Mike Canizales: 105-23 (.820) | Last Week: 20-2

Ashly Elam: 103-25 (.804) | Last Week: 20-2

Cal Preps Computer: 99-25 (.798) | Last Week: 19-2

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 95-26 (.785) | Last Week: 22-0

409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 10

Nederland at Santa Fe

Canizales: Nederland

Elam: Nederland

Cal Preps: Nederland 28-10

DCTF: Nederland by 22

Dayton at Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 42-19

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 34

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Livingston

Canizales: Livingston

Elam: Livingston

Cal Preps: Livingston 28-6

DCTF: Livingston by 17

Lumberton at Splendora

Canizales: Splendora

Elam: Splendora

Cal Preps: Splendora 35-28

DCTF: Splendora by 8

Huffman Hargrave at Vidor

Canizales: Huffman Hargrave

Elam: Huffman Hargrave

Cal Preps: Huffman Hargrave 24-7

DCTF: Huffman Hargrave by 6

Center at #4 Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

Elam: Jasper

Cal Preps: Center 35-31

DCTF: Jasper by 5

Liberty at Bridge City

Canizales: Bridge City

Elam: Liberty

Cal Preps: Liberty 28-10

DCTF: Liberty by 12

Orangefield at Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Orangefield

Elam: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-14

DCTF: Orangefield by 6

Silsbee at Hardin-Jefferson

Canizales: Silsbee

Elam: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-20

DCTF: Silsbee by 15

Anahuac at Kirbyville

Canizales: Anahuac

Elam: Anahuac

Cal Preps: Anahuac 26-21

DCTF: Kirbyville by 1



#10 East Chambers at Woodville

Canizales: East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-21

DCTF: East Chambers by 18

Kountze at New Waverly

Canizales: New Waverly

Elam: New Waverly

Cal Preps: New Waverly 41-6

DCTF: New Waverly by 28

Hemphill at Newton

Canizales: Newton

Elam: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 48-22

DCTF: Newton by 33

Corrigan-Camden at Warren

Canizales: Warren

Elam: Warren

Cal Preps: Warren 28-21

DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 4

West Hardin at Garrison

Canizales: Garrison

Elam: Garrison

Cal Preps: Garrison 48-0

DCTF: Garrison by 47

Colmesneil at Mt. Enterprise

Canizales: Colmesneil

Elam: Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 28-26

DCTF: Mt. Enterprise by 3

Burkeville at Deweyville

Canizales: Deweyville

Elam: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 46-7

DCTF: Deweyville by 40

Sabine Pass at Evadale

Canizales: Evadale

Elam: Evadale

Cal Preps: Evadale 28-6

DCTF: Evadale by 33

High Island at Hull-Daisetta

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 50-0

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 54

Oakwood at Chester

Canizales: Oakwood

Elam: Oakwood

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: Oakwood by 15

Legacy Christian at Westbury Christian

Canizales: Westbury Christian

Elam: Westbury Christian

Cal Preps: Westbury Christian 34-8

DCTF: Westbury Christian by 25