409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was another outstanding week of 409Sports Blitz Picks with Dave Campbell's Texas Football going undefeated, while the rest of the panel dropped a pair of games.
Mike Canizales continues to lead the way with a record of (105-23), but I'm not far behind at (103-25). Remember Mike, it's not a sprint....it's a marathon!
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings
Mike Canizales: 105-23 (.820) | Last Week: 20-2
Ashly Elam: 103-25 (.804) | Last Week: 20-2
Cal Preps Computer: 99-25 (.798) | Last Week: 19-2
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 95-26 (.785) | Last Week: 22-0
409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 10
Nederland at Santa Fe
Canizales: Nederland
Elam: Nederland
Cal Preps: Nederland 28-10
DCTF: Nederland by 22
Dayton at Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 42-19
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 34
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Livingston
Canizales: Livingston
Elam: Livingston
Cal Preps: Livingston 28-6
DCTF: Livingston by 17
Lumberton at Splendora
Canizales: Splendora
Elam: Splendora
Cal Preps: Splendora 35-28
DCTF: Splendora by 8
Huffman Hargrave at Vidor
Canizales: Huffman Hargrave
Elam: Huffman Hargrave
Cal Preps: Huffman Hargrave 24-7
DCTF: Huffman Hargrave by 6
Center at #4 Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
Elam: Jasper
Cal Preps: Center 35-31
DCTF: Jasper by 5
Liberty at Bridge City
Canizales: Bridge City
Elam: Liberty
Cal Preps: Liberty 28-10
DCTF: Liberty by 12
Orangefield at Hamshire-Fannett
Canizales: Orangefield
Elam: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-14
DCTF: Orangefield by 6
Silsbee at Hardin-Jefferson
Canizales: Silsbee
Elam: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-20
DCTF: Silsbee by 15
Anahuac at Kirbyville
Canizales: Anahuac
Elam: Anahuac
Cal Preps: Anahuac 26-21
DCTF: Kirbyville by 1
#10 East Chambers at Woodville
Canizales: East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 42-21
DCTF: East Chambers by 18
Kountze at New Waverly
Canizales: New Waverly
Elam: New Waverly
Cal Preps: New Waverly 41-6
DCTF: New Waverly by 28
Hemphill at Newton
Canizales: Newton
Elam: Newton
Cal Preps: Newton 48-22
DCTF: Newton by 33
Corrigan-Camden at Warren
Canizales: Warren
Elam: Warren
Cal Preps: Warren 28-21
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 4
West Hardin at Garrison
Canizales: Garrison
Elam: Garrison
Cal Preps: Garrison 48-0
DCTF: Garrison by 47
Colmesneil at Mt. Enterprise
Canizales: Colmesneil
Elam: Colmesneil
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 28-26
DCTF: Mt. Enterprise by 3
Burkeville at Deweyville
Canizales: Deweyville
Elam: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Deweyville 46-7
DCTF: Deweyville by 40
Sabine Pass at Evadale
Canizales: Evadale
Elam: Evadale
Cal Preps: Evadale 28-6
DCTF: Evadale by 33
High Island at Hull-Daisetta
Canizales: Hull-Daisetta
Elam: Hull-Daisetta
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 50-0
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 54
Oakwood at Chester
Canizales: Oakwood
Elam: Oakwood
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: Oakwood by 15
Legacy Christian at Westbury Christian
Canizales: Westbury Christian
Elam: Westbury Christian
Cal Preps: Westbury Christian 34-8
DCTF: Westbury Christian by 25
Kelly at John Cooper
Canizales: John Cooper
Elam: John Cooper
Cal Preps: John Cooper 35-7
DCTF: No Pick