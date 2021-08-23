409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Week 1

West Orange-Stark travels to Nederland for our first 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

NEDERLAND, Texas — It's time! High school football is back in Texas and we're heading to Mid-County for our first 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week of the 2021 season.

West Orange-Stark heads into Nederland's Bulldog Stadium with a number four ranking in 4A-Divison II, while Big Ned is coming off their deepest playoff run since 2012.

The 409Sports Team will be live in Nederland Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 to you ready for the 409Sports Blitz at 10:20!

(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (0-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-0)

Friday 7:30 pm

Bulldog Stadium, Nederland

Capacity: 10,824

Series History

West Orange-Stark leads 27-9

Last Meeting: 2019, West Orange-Stark 21-20

Last Nederland Win: 2018, 19-18

Streak: West Orange-Stark, 1 game

1977: WOS 19-15

1978: WOS 21-14

1979: Nederland 13-3

1980: WOS 40-8

1981: WOS 7-0

1982: WOS 7-3

1983: WOS 20-13

1984: WOS 23-0

1985: WOS 35-13

1986: WOS 28-10

1987: WOS 35-7

1988: WOS 41-20

1989: WOS 42-36

1990: WOS 55-0

1991: WOS 41-7

1992: Nederland 2-0 (Forfeit)

1993: WOS 33-28

1994: WOS 32-22

1995: WOS 41-14

1996: Nederland 34-12

1997: WOS 20-17

1998: WOS 36-9

1999: Nederland 35-7

2000: WOS 21-10

2001: Nederland 25-0

2002: Nederland 42-21

2003: Nederland 18-14

2004: WOS 32-30

2005: WOS 20-10

2008: WOS 33-13

2009: WOS 42-21

2010: WOS 40-19

2011: Nederland 21-20

2016: WOS 42-0

2018: Nederland 19-18

2019: WOS 21-20

Top Recruits

West Orange-Stark

Demetrius Hunter (SR) - 4 Star - (Offensive Line)

Committed to Oklahoma

Offers (12) : Oklahoma, Arizona State, Colorado, Grambling State, Houston, Lamar, Nevada, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Tulane

Carmello Jones (SR) - 3 Star - (Edge)

Committed to Baylor

Offers (4) : Baylor, Utah, Louisiana, Washington State

Jadon Jones (SR) - (Safety)

Offer (1) : Marshall