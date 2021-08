409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Jasper at Silsbee

Longtime rivals will square off in the 409Sports Blitz Game of the Week

SILSBEE, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Silsbee's Tiger Stadium for the Game of The Week!

Silsbee is looking to bounce back from a season opening loss against a very familiar foe, Jasper.

The Tigers were defeated by Vidor 51-48, while the Bulldogs fell at Port Neches-Groves 14-7 in a game that was called in the 3rd quarter due to lightning.

This officially marks the 79th meeting between the two in a series that dates back to 1922 with Jasper leading things (43-33-2).

Silsbee traveled to Jasper last season but since the game was called due to weather before reaching halftime the meeting is wiped off the books.

JASPER BULLDOGS (0-1) at SILSBEE TIGERS (0-1)

Friday 7:30 pm, Tiger Stadium - Silsbee

2021 Results

Jasper

Port Neches-Groves, L 14-7

Silsbee

Vidor, L 51-48

Series: Jasper leads (43-33-2)

Last Meeting: 2017, Silsbee 30-23

Last Jasper Win: 2014, 48-7

Streak: Silsbee 3-straight wins