409Sports Blitz 2020 Picks: Week 8

Mike Canizales continues to lead our 409Sports Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mike Canizales seems to have things figured out this season. He once again edged me by one game last week to extend his overall lead to two games for the year.

Luckily this is a season like we've never seen before so I have time to catch up, but I tip my hat to you sir.

Things should stay pretty even this week, with many teams going in as heavy favorites. With that in mind, there are always upsets!



A couple of games to keep an eye on are Evadale at Hull-Daisetta and Hardin-Jefferson at Hamshire-Fannett. Call it a hunch, but I think things could get interesting.

409Sports Blitz 2020 Standings

Mike Canizales | 67-20 (.770) | Last Week: 15-5

Ashly Elam | 65-22 (.747) | Last Week: 14-6

Cal Preps Computer | 62-22 (.738) | Last Week: 15-5)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 55-25 (.688) | Last Week: 12-7

West Brook vs Longview

Canizales: West Brook

Elam: West Brook

Cal Preps: West Brook 35-34

DCTF: Longview by 5

Beaumont United at Galveston Ball

Canizales: Beaumont United

Elam: Beaumont United

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 31-17

DCTF: Beaumont United by 21

Goose Creek Memorial at Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-7

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 30

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Vidor

Canizales: Vidor

Elam: Vidor

Cal Preps: Vidor 21-13

DCTF: Vidor by 14

Huffman Hargrave at Lumberton

Canizales: Huffman Hargrave

Elam: Huffman Hargrave

Cal Preps: Huffman Hargrave 35-12

DCTF: Huffman Hargrave by 20

Silsbee at Bridge City

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-10

DCTF: Silsbee by 26

Hardin-Jefferson at Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Hardin-Jefferson

Elam: Hardin-Jefferson

Cal Preps: Hardin-Jefferson 28-21

DCTF: Too Close to Call

Orangefield at West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 38-3

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 45

Carthage at Jasper

Canizales: Carthage

Elam: Carthage

Cal Preps: Carthage 44-3

DCTF: Carthage by 22

East Chambers at Buna

Canizales: East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 46-17

DCTF: East Chambers by 23

Hardin at Kirbyville

Canizales: Kirbyville

Elam: Kirbyville

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 28-12

DCTF: Kirbyville by 16

Tarkington at Woodville

Canizales: Woodville

Elam: Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 35-14

DCTF: Woodville by 19

Newton at Warren

Canizales: Newton

Elam: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 52-10

DCTF: Newton by 45

West Hardin at Joaquin

Canizales: Joaquin

Elam: Joaquin

Cal Preps: Joaquin 62-0

DCTF: Joaquin by 61

Burkeville at High Island

Canizales: Burkeville

Elam: Burkeville

Cal Preps: Burkeville 35-12

DCTF: Burkeville by 16

Evadale at Hull-Daisetta

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 35-14

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 19

Sabine Pass at Deweyville

Canizales: Deweyville

Elam: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 41-3

DCTF: Deweyville by 39

Chester at Buckholts

Canizales: Buckholts

Elam: Buckholts

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: Buckholts by 10

Cross Roads at Colmesneil

Canizales: Colmesneil

Elam: Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 28-21

DCTF: Colmesneil by 1