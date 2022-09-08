409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Woodville Eagles

Woodville will face early gantlet this fall

WOODVILLE, Texas — Coming off their fourth district title since 2016, the Woodville Eagles are gearing up for a big year. Coach Ty Robinson is impressed with what he's seen so far.

"Right now we've had a great fall camp coming out of week one. The kids have really responded. Probably the best camp that I've had since I've been here as far as we're just working a lot harder than we have in the past and the kids have really responded to it. Right now that's looking on the up and up and it better because we've got a pretty brutal gantlet here in the next four weeks.

That gantlet includes scrimmages against West Orange-Stark and Bridge City plus two non-district games against defending 3A-Division II State Champion Franklin and traditional power Newton.

"Basically I've been here, we've gone six seasons and four times out of those six seasons we've been knocked out by the State Champs. And we're getting a little bit tired of that. That's the level we want to play at. I feel like we've got a solid program, but we haven't reached elite status yet. I think the only way to do that is to play elite people."

The Eagles feature a talented roster, especially up front in the trenches..

"We've got some really big strong guys and everything is going to start and end there. We've got some new skill guys we're going to break in that we're excited about. A new offensive coordinator. Derek Hayes has come back. So hopefully we're going to get some of our physicality back offensively and hopefully just continue to build upon the success we've had defensively."

WOODVILLE EAGLES

2021 Results: 7-4, 5-1

District Finish: Tri-Champions

Playoffs: Bi-District (Crockett, W 42-6); Area (Lorena, L 50-6)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 23 (2 straight)