409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Orangefield Bobcats

Orangefield isn't taking anything for granted in new 3A district

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in Class 4A, Orangefield is making their return to 3A.

And while some have declared the bobcats a district favorite, Coach Josh Smalley knows things won't get any easier.

"It never does. We learned that in 2018. We dropped to 3A for the first time, went five and five and missed the playoffs. We learned that year that you can't take anything for granted. There's great coaching at this level. There's great players at this level. They're just as competitive about it as we are. They want to win a district title just like we do, so you're all competing for the same things. The football doesn't get any easier just cause you drop a classification."

The Bobcats have reached the postseason eight of the last nine years, but with a large senior class moving on, new players will have to step up to continue that trend.

"We lost eighteen seniors off last year's team including the whole starting offensive line. So there are some holes that have to be filled. Hopefully with our scrimmages we'll be able to fill some of those holes and get those guys ready. We've got some good skill guys back. Some running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends. Those kind of guys are back, but offensive line is a major concern for us right now. We got bodies that feel like they can do the job, they just haven't had the reps."

Even with their losses, Orangefield is ready to compete for a district crown.

"Yeah we haven't had one since 1988 around here. You know when you're in a district with west orange a lot it kind of goes one direction. But that's the goal. Every time we compete whether it be 4A, 3A, 2A, 6A, whatever. We want to compete for a district title."

ORANGEFIELD BOBCATS

2021 Record: 7-4, 4-2

District Finish: Tied for 2nd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Bellville, L 62-14)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 19 (3 straight)