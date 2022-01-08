409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Legacy Christian Warriors

Floyd Albarado is eager to lead Warriors into the future

BEAUMONT, Texas — Up until 2020 the Legacy Christian Warriors were one of the better small school eleven man football team in Southeast Texas, but after a drop in numbers LCA made the switch to 6-man last season.

Now they have a new leader, with Floyd Albarado hitting the ground running after being on the job for just three weeks.

"The preparation makes it a little tougher. You don't know the kids from the previous year, so there's a little getting to know period. A little period of adjustment. They have to learn about me and I have to learn about them, but we've been able to accomplish that over the last couple of weeks with some volunteer activities."

Albarado has experience in the 6-man game with a previous stop Baytown Christian.

"Baytown Christian has a winning program in 6-man football and there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Of course every team you go to has different types of talent and abilities so of course we're going to use the talent and the abilities of the players we have. There are a lot of winning aspects and things that we're definitely going to bring from Baytown Christian."

And while he's only been on the job a few weeks, some players are already catching coach's attention.

"we have a senior RJ Jackson, he played a lot of quarterback last year, but he's also very talented at wide receiver. He's going to be one of our key contributors on offense definitely. But overall our team is very young. We're loaded with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. The good thing about that is even though we're young is that group of freshmen and sophomores are very talented and athletic. They're also very hungry to build a winning program here."

LEGACY CHRISTIAN WARRIORS

2021 Record: 5-4, 1-2

District Finish: 3rd

Playoffs: Area (San Marcos Academy, L 58-13)

State Championship: None