409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Kirbyville Wildcats

Kirbyville is eager to end playoff drought in 2022

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Like most teams in the state, Kirbvyille opened two-a-day workouts last week with plenty of excitement, but now the grind is on until at least November.

Second year Head Coach Trey Allen hopes to see progress in week two.

"First week of practice you know everybody is pumped up about it and things like that, but I think once you get into practice they're not used to it. So I'm looking forward more to this week than last week."

Last season the Wildcats had their struggles finishing (4-5), but it was actually a points tiebreaker that prevented Kirbvyille from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"I mean it makes them hungry. I think what it does is, we slipped up a couple games last year. If we would've taken care of business in that week, then we wouldn't have put ourselves in that predicament of being so close, but not there. I think they're having that mentality this year of hey every day, every week is a grind and we need to focus on the now. Don't focus on the future, focus on taking care of business today."

The Wildcats have switched to a wing t offense for this year and according to Coach Allen, his team is all in.

"We were able to it in the spring, all summer long. We had a great turnout all summer long for summer workouts and so I think our strength right now is just our kids being unified. Being together and buying in to the whole program."

KIRBYVILLE WILDCATS

2021 Record: 4-5, 2-4

District Finish: Tied for 4th

Playoffs: None

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: (2) 2008, 2009

Playoff Appearances: 21 (Last 2016)