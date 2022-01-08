409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Kelly Bulldogs

Mike Long is ready for second stint leading Kelly football program

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a season of changes for the Kelly Bulldogs, starting at the top. Mike Long is back in Beaumont for his second stint leading the Dawgs.

"I love this place. I went back to help my dad and went back to public schools for a bout ten, fifteen years. I got that, this job came back open so my opportunity came up and I took it. This is a great little place."

Long has added a star-studded coaching staff to help with Kelly's transition to TAPPS Division II.

"What's helped me is my coaching staff. Matt Burnett, these are all veteran guys. Alvin Credeur. Arnold Revuelta, he's a guy that was at Lincoln forever, Port Arthur Memorial. These are all older guys who know how to coach so I don't have to spend a lot of time teaching those guys how to coach kids and all that stuff. They're here. Reed Lowrance out of Nederand. I had to get a Nederland guy in there. And he played defensive line and he's coached for ten years."

The biggest question mark for Kelly this season is at quarterback after division one talent Roy Thomas Jenkins transferred to West Brook.

"Anthony Mazzola was our JV quarterback that I'm finding out. I've been here for three weeks, so I don't know everyone's name, but I think he's going to be fine. He's going to be our little quarterback. Then there's another one that can be a backup or maybe a freshman coming in, but Anthony should be able to do the job I think with what we do."

KELLY BULLODGS

2021 Record: 6-4, 1-1

District Finish: 2nd

Playoffs: None

State Championships: (8) 1955, 79, 86, 87, 89, 92, 93, 98