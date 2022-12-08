409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Jasper Bulldogs

Jasper's Kendrick Crumedy is ready to lead his alma mater in their new district

JASPER, Texas — Jasper made the move to District 9-4A Division II football, joining state ranked Silsbee and West Orange-Stark.

Coach Kendrick Crumedy is ready for the challenge.

“We’re in murderous row. We’re in one of the toughest districts in the state. All the pride and tradition at West Orange-Stark, they’re gonna be hard to beat. You’ve got Silsbee who’s athletic as all get out, great coaching staff, great kids. We just want our kid to show up, play hard, and enjoy the game.”

First year Bulldog Head Coach Kendrick Crumedy enters the season with a number of fresh faces but has put his trust in a veteran quarterback

“We’re actually going to be pretty young believe it or not. We have Zikeice Simmons, our starting quarterback, he started last year for us. He’s a great runner. He’s improved in the pass game. I’ve been excited about him since I got here. He’s am absolute warrior. The kids follow him. He’s yes sir, no sir. He’s the hardest worker in the program so I’m excited to watch his maturation process along with the O-Line. I love the big guys and they’re getting after it.”

The younger Dawgs aren’t bowing down to the pressures of their district. They plan on continuing the Bulldog winning ways.

“Our younger kids have really came on. We’ve got some great size and great some great speed and athleticism in there. Our numbers aren’t what they use to be in the past but we have enough just to compete with anybody out there that’s in our district. Our kids are gonna play hard. That part is nonnegotiable. We’re gonna play hard, we’re gonna play declined, we’re gonna act right, and you’re gonna know you played us every week.”

“Our kids are excited about it. We’re gonna play hard and compete. That’s what we’re built on. Jasper kids are tough. Jasper kids have always been tough and they’re going to continue to be tough.”

JASPER BULLDOGS

2021 Record: 6-5, 4-1

District Finish: 2nd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Waco Connally, W 23-20); Area (West Orange-Stark, L 20-7)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: 2004

Playoff Appearances: 51 (11 straight)