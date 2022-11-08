409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns

Hamshire-Fannett is ready to take next big step as a program

HAMSHIRE, Texas — It's an old saying that goes back many years. Sometimes you learn more from a loss than a win.

According to Coach Mark Waggoner that's the case at Hamshire-Fannett after the Longhorns season was ended by state powerhouse Carthage in the playoffs.

"It's an experience that gosh when I really think about it, the experience we got, it lit a fire in our guys on what level you can be. And you're getting that shot so this is where we have to be. So we've had a really good offseason, a great seven on seven and I thank Carthage for getting after us pretty good and showing us where we need to be."

To be successful the Longhorns must replace willie ray smith award winning quarterback Khegian Heckaman who is now playing at New Mexico State.

"He's hard to replace. We have D'onte zeno. D'onte Zeno started at quarterback as a freshman, he's now going to be a junior. He was forced into it that year, it was the COVID year I believe. Heckaman was either out with something or he wasn't out. So he got some experience at quarterback a little bit."

Hamshire-Fannett has gradually moved up the standings under Waggoner over the years, so what the next step?

"The district championship would be the next step. To remove that from West Orange for like I don't know, twenty years or something? That would be fantastic. I think that would have to be the next step. Or take it another step into the playoffs and the good news is they know they can do it. They believe it now. We have a good football team."

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT LONGHORNS

2021 Record: 8-4, 4-2

District Finish: 2nd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Sweeny, W 34-10); Area (Carthage, L 42-14)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoffs Appearances: 23 (Last 2021)