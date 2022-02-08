409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Colmesneil Bulldogs

Experienced Colmesneil team has what it takes for playoff push

COLMESNEIL, Texas — Experience can go a long way in high school football, and up in Colmesneil they're loaded with experience.

The Bulldogs bring back seven starters on both sides of the ball from a team that just missed the playoffs.

Those numbers have Head Coach Cody Day excited for year three in Bulldog Country.

"We're bringing a lot of seniors back. We're looking forward to both their experience and the leadership that they can bring. They've done a great job over the last few years. We were very young when we got here and a lot of those guys got to play. So we're looking for to them and their last year here."

Colmesneil has shown improvement since day arrived. After going (5-5) in year one, the Bulldogs improved to (5-4) last season.

"We've taken steps forward every year. We're looking forward to that. We had some injury issues at the very end of last year that kind of derailed us a little bit, but we're looking forward to getting better every day. And taking the next step with those guys."

That next step would be earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.

"They're extremely excited. You know they're posting about it on social media. They're talking about it when they're here. They saw us putting gear in their lockers before the last workouts the other day. So they're extremely excited. The key is to not just have a good day one. Cause about ninety-eight percent schools are going to have a good day one. The key is to have multiple good days in a row. So that's the plan."

COLMESNEIL BULLDOGS

2021 Record: 5-4, 2-4

District Finish: Tied for 5th

Playoffs: None

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 14 (Last 2017)