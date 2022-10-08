409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Bridge City Cardinals

Bridge City is looking forward to breaking in new turf at Larry Ward Stadium

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Over the years Bridge City has battled through soggy conditions time and time again in Larry Ward Stadium. Not to mention dealing ants and swamp like conditions on the practice field, but that's not the case anymore with facility upgrades that includes a new turf field.

Coach Cody McGuire has been impressed with what he's seen in his short time in Bridge City.

"Man the support from the community and our school board has been incredible. The new field, new track, new tennis courts. The community is enjoying being able to used these great facilities and the kids are fired up about it."

Second year Head Coach Cody McGuire was (4-6) in his debut in the city by the bridge. Now he's ready for the program to take another step forward.

"You know the kids. You know their names. We've had an offseason with them. Our coaching staff, everybody is back. Coach Aubry is our new offensive coordinator. He was a head coach at a Division III college in Chicago, Concordia. Last year he was out of coaching, but he's done a great job for us and he's just high energy and a very positive guy."

If the Cardinals advance to the postseason they'll be battle tested. District 9-4A-Division II features three top twenty teams from the preseason state rankings. West Orange-Stark, Silsbee and Jasper.

"To be the man you've got to beat the man. So we're looking forward to it. And we know it's going to be a tough district, tough season. And we're looking forward to the challenge."

BRIDGE CITY CARDINALS

2021 Record: 4-6, 2-4

District Finish: 5th

Playoffs: None

State Championships: (1) 1966

State Championship Appearances: (2) 1965, 1966

Playoff Appearances: 15 (Last 2019)