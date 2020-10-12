409 Sports Closer Look: Houston Sterling vs Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — 5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Houston Sterling Raiders (5-4) vs Nederland Bulldogs (7-2)
Tonight 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Nederland
Winner vs Longview Pine Tree Pirates (8-1) or A&M Consolidated Tigers (7-3)
SERIES
Nederland Leads 4-0
1970: Nederland 13-12
1971: Nederland 3-0
2000: Nederland 42-0
2001: Nederland 21-14
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Houston Sterling
Playoff Appearances: 25 (2-straight)
Playoff Record: 8-23-1
Last Playoff Win: 2006
Nederland
Playoff Appearances: 41 (4-straight)
Playoff Record: 47-35-3
State Championships: 1957
State Finalists: 1956, 1961
Last Playoff Win: 2018
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Nederland 38-7
Mike Canizales: Nederland 35-14
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Nederland by 21
Cal Preps Computer: Nederland 44-21
SEASON RESULTS
Houston Sterling Raiders (5-4, 5-3) - 11-5A-DII - 4th Place
Total Points: 338-306
Average Points For: 37.6
Average Points Against: 34.0
Fort Bend Clements, L 50-18
*Houston Madison, W 44-0
*Galena Park, L 52-34
*Houston Northside, W 48-47
*Houston Waltrip, W 46-14
*Houston Sharpstown, W 54-26
*Houston Austin, W 66-32
*Fort Bend Willowridge, L 16-14
*Fort Bend Marshall, L 69-14
(*District)
Nederland Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) - 12-5A-DII - 1st Place
Total Points: 314-184
Average Points For: 34.8
Average Points Against: 20.4
Lufkin, L 31-28
Jacksonville, W 42-20
*Port Neches-Groves, L 22-21
*Santa Fe, W 38-7
*Texas City, W 31-10
*Dayton, W 42-26
*Barbers Hill, W 41-35
*Kingwood Park, W 42-9
*Crosby, W 29-24