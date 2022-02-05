2022 Willie Ray Smith Awards: Meet the two recipients

Hamshire-Fannett and Newton football produced this year's award recipients.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For 30 years the Willie Ray Smith Award has recognized talented athletes in the area for their work on the field in honor of the late coach Willie Ray Smith Sr.

This year 36 players were nominated and eight were chosen as finalists, four defensive and four offensive.

Out of the four offensive finalists, Kheagian Heckaman was selected as the 2022 Willie Ray Smith Offensive Player of the Year.

Heckaman is a senior and was Hamshire-Fannett's quarterback last season. He also is the first Longhorn to receive the Willie Ray Smith Award.

"I had a lot of confidence but when it came time for the names to be called there I thought there was no way my name was going to get called," said Heckaman. "I didn't think I was gonna win it. It felt great to win you know. A lot of excitement and relief.

"First in school history? We're the first class to get Waggoner for all four years so that just shows how great of a coach he is and how great of a program he runs and we're starting to turn a lot of heads," said Heckaman.

The 2022 Willie Ray Smith Defensive Player of the Year is Leighton Foster.

Foster is a junior linebacker from Newton High School. His brother, Corbin Foster, was also a Willie Ray Smith Award recipient back in 2017.

Foster is Newton's fourth player to bring home the award.

"It's amazing," said Foster. "Honestly I haven't been happier. I'm so glad to win the award, my brother won it, and bring it back to Newton. I think I'm like the fourth person from Newton to win."