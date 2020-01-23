BEAUMONT, Texas — The 28th annual Willie Ray Smith award finalists for best offensive and defensive high school football player in Southeast, Texas was announced Wednesday at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

The four offensive finalists include Troy Yowman (West Brook), Dralyn Taylor (Silsbee), Marcus Morris (Hamshire-Fannett) and Nolton Shelvin (East Chambers).

The four defensive finalists include Tyrone Brown (WO-S), J.K. Wilson (Beaumont United), Christian Simien (East Chambers) and Santiago Agudelo (PN-G).

The winners will be announced at the 28th annual Willie Ray Smith Awards banquet hosted by the Beaumont Founders Lions Club on Monday, February 10 at 6 pm from the Elegante Ballroom in Beaumont, with feature speaker Damon West.

