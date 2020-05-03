SAN ANTONIO — For the second-straight season Woodville will compete in the Class 3A State Tournament in San Antonio.
Last year the Lady Eagles hammered Poth 68-48, before falling to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 55-46.
This time around tWoodville enters with the most experience. A total of seven seniors return from last year's State team.
The Lady Eagles will open things up at 3 pm on Thursday against Winnsboro. The Lady Raiders are making their 13th State appearance, but first since 2011.
UIL 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Alamodome, San Antonio
THURSDAY
Shallowater Fillies (37-2) vs Schulenburg Lady Horns (34-4), 1:30 pm
Woodville Lady Eagles (35-4) vs Winnsboro Lady Raiders (29-7), 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
Championship, 10:00 am
WOODVILLE LADY EAGLES (35-4)
State Appearances: 4 (2008, 09, 18, 20)
State Championships: 0
Winning Streak: 18
WINNSBORO LADY RAIDERS (29-7)
State Appearances: 13 (1991, 92, 93, 98, 99, 2000, 01, 04, 05, 08, 11, 20)
State Championship: 3 (1999, 2000, 01)
Winning Streak: 9
SHALLOWATER FILLIES (37-2)
State Appearances: 7 (1988, 97, 99, 2003, 04, 15, 20)
State Championships: 1 (2004)
Winning Streak: 7
SCHULENBURG LADY HORNS (34-4)
State Appearancees: 2 (2003, 20)
State Championships: 0
Winning Streak: 25
RELATED: High School Scores: March 3
RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: February 29