SAN ANTONIO — For the second-straight season Woodville will compete in the Class 3A State Tournament in San Antonio.

Last year the Lady Eagles hammered Poth 68-48, before falling to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 55-46.

This time around tWoodville enters with the most experience. A total of seven seniors return from last year's State team.

The Lady Eagles will open things up at 3 pm on Thursday against Winnsboro. The Lady Raiders are making their 13th State appearance, but first since 2011.

UIL 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Alamodome, San Antonio

THURSDAY

Shallowater Fillies (37-2) vs Schulenburg Lady Horns (34-4), 1:30 pm

Woodville Lady Eagles (35-4) vs Winnsboro Lady Raiders (29-7), 3:00 pm

SATURDAY

Championship, 10:00 am

WOODVILLE LADY EAGLES (35-4)

State Appearances: 4 (2008, 09, 18, 20)

State Championships: 0

Winning Streak: 18

WINNSBORO LADY RAIDERS (29-7)

State Appearances: 13 (1991, 92, 93, 98, 99, 2000, 01, 04, 05, 08, 11, 20)

State Championship: 3 (1999, 2000, 01)

Winning Streak: 9

SHALLOWATER FILLIES (37-2)

State Appearances: 7 (1988, 97, 99, 2003, 04, 15, 20)

State Championships: 1 (2004)

Winning Streak: 7

SCHULENBURG LADY HORNS (34-4)

State Appearancees: 2 (2003, 20)

State Championships: 0

Winning Streak: 25

RELATED: High School Scores: March 3

RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: February 29