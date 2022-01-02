West Hardin boys, Evadale girls pick up crucial wins

The gym was rocking for a pair of 25-2A showdowns in Saratoga

SARATOGA, Texas — In front of a packed house in Saratoga, 25-2A rivals West Hardin and Evadale put on a show.

Things got started with a very physical girls game that saw multiple players foul out. When the dust settled, Evadale walked away with a 53-38 win over the Lady Oilers.

In the nightcap, West Hardin would get their revenge. In a game that featured multiple streaks by both the teams, the Oilers pulled off an 85-66 victory.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-5A

(1) Beaumont United 47 Nederland 36

Barbers Hill 72 Port Neches-Groves 48

17-4A

Carthage 56 Jasper 31

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 54 Livingston 45

(11) Hardin-Jefferson 94 Shepherd 28

22-4A

(2) Silsbee 92 Bridge City 39

Orangefield 47 Lumberton 36

West Orange-Stark 60 Vidor 56

22-3A

Kountze 64 Anahuac 52

East Chambers 58 Kirbyville 43

24-2A

Broaddus 42 Brookeland 23

25-2A

West Hardin 85 Evadale 66

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Beaumont United 62 Nederland 33

Barbers Hill 49 Port Neches-Groves 28

21-4A

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 113 Shepherd 33

Hamshire-Fannett 48 Livingston 46

22-4A

Silsbee 113 Bridge City 39

Orangefield 59 Lumberton 40

22-3A

Buna 47 Warren 40

25-2A

(25) Evadale 53 West Hardin 38

Hull-Dasietta 89 Sabine Pass 26

Shout out to Sophomore Kaylei Armstrong for setting her Career high of 71 points!!! Along with breaking the Hull- Daisetta’s school record!! pic.twitter.com/TWFjnK8wjf — Ladycat’s Varsity Basketball (@Hd_Ladycats) February 2, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

21-6A

Humble 5 West Brook 0

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 3 Nederland 1

Crosby 2 Beaumont United 0

Barbers Hill 3 Port Arthur Memorial 1

21-4A

Lumberton 2 Silsbee 1

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Vidor 1

Jasper 3 Hardin-Jefferson 1

22-4A

Liberty 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1

Anahuac 1 Huffman Hargrave 1

East Chambers 11 La Marque 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 11 Nederland 0

Barbers Hill 9 Port Arthur Memorial 0

Crosby 8 Beaumont United 0

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 6 Jasper 0

Lumberton 9 Silsbee 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 9 Vidor 1

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Liberty 1