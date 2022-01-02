West Hardin boys, Evadale girls pick up crucial wins

SARATOGA, Texas — In front of a packed house in Saratoga, 25-2A rivals West Hardin and Evadale put on a show.
Things got started with a very physical girls game that saw multiple players foul out. When the dust settled, Evadale walked away with a 53-38 win over the Lady Oilers.
In the nightcap, West Hardin would get their revenge. In a game that featured multiple streaks by both the teams, the Oilers pulled off an 85-66 victory.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
(1) Beaumont United 47 Nederland 36
Barbers Hill 72 Port Neches-Groves 48
17-4A
Carthage 56 Jasper 31
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 54 Livingston 45
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 94 Shepherd 28
22-4A
(2) Silsbee 92 Bridge City 39
Orangefield 47 Lumberton 36
West Orange-Stark 60 Vidor 56
22-3A
Kountze 64 Anahuac 52
East Chambers 58 Kirbyville 43
24-2A
Broaddus 42 Brookeland 23
25-2A
West Hardin 85 Evadale 66
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Beaumont United 62 Nederland 33
Barbers Hill 49 Port Neches-Groves 28
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 113 Shepherd 33
Hamshire-Fannett 48 Livingston 46
22-4A
Silsbee 113 Bridge City 39
Orangefield 59 Lumberton 40
22-3A
Buna 47 Warren 40
25-2A
(25) Evadale 53 West Hardin 38
Hull-Dasietta 89 Sabine Pass 26
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
21-6A
Humble 5 West Brook 0
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Nederland 1
Crosby 2 Beaumont United 0
Barbers Hill 3 Port Arthur Memorial 1
21-4A
Lumberton 2 Silsbee 1
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Vidor 1
Jasper 3 Hardin-Jefferson 1
22-4A
Liberty 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1
Anahuac 1 Huffman Hargrave 1
East Chambers 11 La Marque 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 11 Nederland 0
Barbers Hill 9 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Crosby 8 Beaumont United 0
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 6 Jasper 0
Lumberton 9 Silsbee 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 9 Vidor 1
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Liberty 1