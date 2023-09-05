West Brook's Keithan Jackson signs with Tyler Junior College

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School celebrated the signing of basketball player Keithan Jackson with Tyler Junior College.
Jackson, who is the son of Beaumont ISD Athletic Director Dr. Ron Jackson, helped guide the Bruins into the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals in his senior season. He was also named Honorable Mention All-District in 21-6A.
Tyler Junior College fields a NJCAA Division I program that competes in Region XIV. Last season TJC went (15-15, 8-10) and lost in the opening round of the Region XIV Tournament.