HS Basketball

West Brook improves to (2-0) in 21-6A with win over North Shore

Bruins take it to North Shore in district play

BEAUMONT, Texas — Last week West Brook edged North Shore in the championship game of the Baytown Lee Classic, 71-67.

On Wednesday night the Bruins left no doubt on the way to a 64-51 win in 21-6A play.

The win improves West Brook's record to (18-5) on the year and more importantly (2-0) in 21-6A.

North Shore's loss drops the Mustangs to (9-11, 0-2).

In other 21-6A action, Beaumont United won a defensive battle at CE King 42-28 to extend their winning streak to seventeen games. The second ranked Timberwolves are now (18-1, 2-0) for the season. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-6A
West Brook 64 North Shore 51
#2 Beaumont United 42 CE King 28
Atascocita 103 Humble 45
#16 Summer Creek 55 Kingwood 19

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-6A
North Shore 58 #17 West Brook 55
Beaumont United 30 CE King 29
Humble 32 Atascocita 31
#3 Summer Creek 84 Kingwood 29

