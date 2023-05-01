West Brook improves to (2-0) in 21-6A with win over North Shore

Bruins take it to North Shore in district play

BEAUMONT, Texas — Last week West Brook edged North Shore in the championship game of the Baytown Lee Classic, 71-67.

On Wednesday night the Bruins left no doubt on the way to a 64-51 win in 21-6A play.

The win improves West Brook's record to (18-5) on the year and more importantly (2-0) in 21-6A.

North Shore's loss drops the Mustangs to (9-11, 0-2).

In other 21-6A action, Beaumont United won a defensive battle at CE King 42-28 to extend their winning streak to seventeen games. The second ranked Timberwolves are now (18-1, 2-0) for the season.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-6A

West Brook 64 North Shore 51

#2 Beaumont United 42 CE King 28

Atascocita 103 Humble 45

#16 Summer Creek 55 Kingwood 19