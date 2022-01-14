West Brook falls; Beaumont United rolls in district action

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was an up and down night for Beaumont's two largest schools.
In 21-6A play, West Brook took their shot at tenth ranked Atascocita. After trailing by only five at the break, the Bruins were worn down in the second half of a 56-38 Eagle win.
Across town, Beaumont United continued to punish 21-5A opponents. The victim on Friday night was Barbers Hill. The Timberwolves, led by Wesley Yates, hammered the Eagles, 56-35.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-6A
(10) Atascocita 56 West Brook 38
21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 56 Barbers Hill 35
Nederland 50 Galena Park 45
Port Arthur Memorial 45 Port Neches-Groves 41
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 52 Huffman Hargrave 50 (OT)
22-4A
Lumberton 71 Bridge City 48
Orangefield 52 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32
(3) Silsbee 61 West Orange-Stark 58
22-3A
Anahuac 40 Buna 39
(23) East Chambers 82 Warren 26
Woodville 82 Kirbyville 51
Kountze 63 Newton 53
24-2A
West Sabine 71 Colmesneil 24
(9) Big Sandy 76 Spurger 14
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Barbers Hill 49 Beaumont United 48
22-4A
Little Cypres-Mauriceville 50 Orangefield 44
22-3A
(9) Woodville 55 Kirbyville 20
25-2A
Evadale 49 West Sabine 20