West Brook boys and girls take it to Port Arthur Memorial

Bruins complete sweep of Titans Tuesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook defended their court and then some, as both the boys and girls took it to Port Arthur Memorial Tuesday night in Bruin Gym.

In the early game, West Brook left no doubt in a 62-44 win over the Lady Titans. The victory adds to an already impressive start by the Lady Bruins this season.

Following that action, the West Brook Bruins nearly mirrored the ladies, blowing out Port Arthur Memorial, 67-40.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT

West Brook 67 Port Arthur Memorial 40

Nederland 73 Bridge City 34

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48 Port Neches-Groves 46 (2OT)

(#20 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 80 Barbers Hill 71

Hamshire-Fannett 73 West Orange-Stark 71

Kelly 51 Vidor 43

Kountze 88 Hardin 49

Big Sandy 60 Warren 32

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT

(#10 6A) Summer Creek 83 (#4 5A) Beaumont United 22

West Brook 62 Port Arthur Memorial 44

Huffman Hargrave 53 (#15 4A) Lumberton 47

(#15 3A) Woodville 39 Pineywoods Community 26

Kountze 64 Hardin 50