West Brook boys and girls take it to Port Arthur Memorial

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook defended their court and then some, as both the boys and girls took it to Port Arthur Memorial Tuesday night in Bruin Gym.
In the early game, West Brook left no doubt in a 62-44 win over the Lady Titans. The victory adds to an already impressive start by the Lady Bruins this season.
Following that action, the West Brook Bruins nearly mirrored the ladies, blowing out Port Arthur Memorial, 67-40.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
West Brook 67 Port Arthur Memorial 40
Nederland 73 Bridge City 34
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48 Port Neches-Groves 46 (2OT)
(#20 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 80 Barbers Hill 71
Hamshire-Fannett 73 West Orange-Stark 71
Kelly 51 Vidor 43
Kountze 88 Hardin 49
Big Sandy 60 Warren 32
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
(#10 6A) Summer Creek 83 (#4 5A) Beaumont United 22
West Brook 62 Port Arthur Memorial 44
Huffman Hargrave 53 (#15 4A) Lumberton 47
(#15 3A) Woodville 39 Pineywoods Community 26
Kountze 64 Hardin 50
East Chambers 40 Bridge City 24