The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have released their UIL All-State teams.

In Class 4A, Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson gets the nod after an amazing sophomore season. Jackson has been invited to the Team USA National Team trials for a second-straight year.

A pair of Woodville Lady Eagles were also named All-State after advancing to the 3A State Championship for a second-straight season. Seniors Jayda Argumon and Jordyn Beaty.

TABC ALL-STATE

UIL 4A
Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson

UIL 3A
Jayda Argumon - Woodville
Jordyn Beaty - Woodville

TABC 3A
Kassie Chavez - Legacy Christan

TABC ALL-REGION III

UIL 6A
Princess Anderson - Beaumont United

UIL 4A
Delberta Guillory-Smith - Hardin-Jefferson
Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson
Asia Mitchell - Jasper
Kayden Morris - Lumberton
Akira Ray - Silsbee

UIL 3A
Jayda Argumon - Woodville
Jordyn Beaty - Woodville
Telia Jackson - Woodville
Faith Fregia - Orangefield
Asia Robinson - Buna

