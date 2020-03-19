The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have released their UIL All-State teams.
In Class 4A, Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson gets the nod after an amazing sophomore season. Jackson has been invited to the Team USA National Team trials for a second-straight year.
A pair of Woodville Lady Eagles were also named All-State after advancing to the 3A State Championship for a second-straight season. Seniors Jayda Argumon and Jordyn Beaty.
TABC ALL-STATE
UIL 4A
Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson
UIL 3A
Jayda Argumon - Woodville
Jordyn Beaty - Woodville
TABC 3A
Kassie Chavez - Legacy Christan
TABC ALL-REGION III
UIL 6A
Princess Anderson - Beaumont United
UIL 4A
Delberta Guillory-Smith - Hardin-Jefferson
Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson
Asia Mitchell - Jasper
Kayden Morris - Lumberton
Akira Ray - Silsbee
UIL 3A
Jayda Argumon - Woodville
Jordyn Beaty - Woodville
Telia Jackson - Woodville
Faith Fregia - Orangefield
Asia Robinson - Buna
RELATED: Hardin-Jefferson standout invited to National Team Trials