The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have released their UIL All-State teams.

In Class 4A, Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson gets the nod after an amazing sophomore season. Jackson has been invited to the Team USA National Team trials for a second-straight year.

A pair of Woodville Lady Eagles were also named All-State after advancing to the 3A State Championship for a second-straight season. Seniors Jayda Argumon and Jordyn Beaty.

TABC ALL-STATE

UIL 4A

Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson

UIL 3A

Jayda Argumon - Woodville

Jordyn Beaty - Woodville

TABC 3A

Kassie Chavez - Legacy Christan

TABC ALL-REGION III

UIL 6A

Princess Anderson - Beaumont United

UIL 4A

Delberta Guillory-Smith - Hardin-Jefferson

Ashlon Jackson - Hardin-Jefferson

Asia Mitchell - Jasper

Kayden Morris - Lumberton

Akira Ray - Silsbee

UIL 3A

Jayda Argumon - Woodville

Jordyn Beaty - Woodville

Telia Jackson - Woodville

Faith Fregia - Orangefield

Asia Robinson - Buna

