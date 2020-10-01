BEAUMONT, Texas — The threat of severe storms in Southeast Texas tomorrow night has led to schedule adjustments for some area teams. Check back for the latest.



HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL - FRIDAY

BOYS

Nederland at Cleveland JV, 4:00 pm

Vidor at Barbers Hill, 4:30 pm (Varsity Only)

Channelview at West Brook, 5:00 pm (Varsity Only)

Beaumont United at CE King, 5:00 pm (Varsity Only)

Nederland at Cleveland, 5:30 pm

Hardin-Jefferson at Bridge City (JV at 4 pm, Varsity to follow)



GIRLS

West Brook at Channelview, 4:00 pm (Varsity Only)

Cleveland at Nederland JV, 4:00 pm

Barbers Hill at Vidor, 4:30 pm (Varsity Only)

CE King at Beaumont United, 5:00 pm (Varsity Only)

Cleveland at Nederland, 5:30 pm

